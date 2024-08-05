Meghan Markle Warned by Pals to Put Cork in Rosé Wine Plans After Her Posh Jam Tanked: ‘Recipe for Disaster’
Meghan Markle's friends reportedly fear she's taken on too much as she gears up for her latest business venture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, may be excited for the release of her new wine line, but sources claimed there's been chatter among her inner circle that she's setting herself up for failure.
While Meghan has kept tight-lipped about the new lifestyle brand – and has yet to post anything on the official American Riviera Orchard Instagram – trademark applications gave some insight as to what fans could expect from the brand. Home decor, kitchen items and preserves are just some products rumored to be available for purchase.
However, fears stemmed from the disastrous roll out of the line's first product – a homemade jam.
Online critics slammed the former Suits actress for packaging her inaugural product in "cheap" looking jars – some of which had labels peeling off.
Insiders said the 42-year-old's pals were concerned her new wine line will be yet "another embarrassing fail" as she struggles to launch the lifestyle brand.
The source told a news outlet: "She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it'll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it."
"The level of competition and pressure in the wine game is ferocious. She's going to be stepping on quite a lot of toes. It also takes huge dedication and capital to make a successful go in the wine business, as well as a lot of time and patience – and which is not really something she has the luxury of right now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Prince Harry Gripped With Fear Kids Will Kill Themselves ‘Within a Day’ of Being Exposed to Internet Poison
- Meghan Markle Announces She’s ‘Only Scraped Surface’ of Suicidal Thoughts Trauma — 3 Years After Telling Oprah She ‘Didn’t Want to Be Alive Anymore’
- Snubbed Again: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Invited to Balmoral This Summer
American Riviera Orchard was formed after the crushing loss of Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan's $20million Spotify deal, which was the home of the duchess' Archetypes podcast.
Ever since then, tipsters claimed the couple have desperately attempted to rebuild their fortune as they cover their luxury living costs, including their own security detail, without the help of Harry's royal family.
The source said: "Successful vintners spend years to build up a reputable brand. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to take their time – and they bought a working winery!"
Another critic griped: "Imagine going from having one of the largest and most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good, to selling cheap wine as a cash grab."
The insider added Meghan's friends believed she was uncorking a "recipe for disaster".
In addition to Meghan's new lifestyle brand, the couple revived their Netflix deal and are said to be working on two new shows. One will fit nicely with American Riviera Orchard and will be a cooking-based show with Meghan. The other will align more closely with Harry's interest and will cover polo – a sport he and his royal family members play often.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.