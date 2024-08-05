Scott Peterson ‘Pins Hope for Appeal’ on Duct Tape Found on Wife Laci Peterson's Body
It has been 20 years since Scott Peterson was convicted for the murder of his wife and unborn child, but he is hoping further DNA testing of evidence could win him a retrial — an event a former California prosecutor called “unlikely" to happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an order recently filed, a judge mandated DNA testing on a 15.5-inch piece of duct tape recovered from Laci Peterson's pants during her April 13, 2003, autopsy, Front Page Detectives reported.
The test on the tape will be conducted by Pure Gold Forensics, Inc., along with more than a dozen physical pieces of evidence for which the judge granted testing.
The order stated: "The DNA testing shall be conducted within 45 days of this order or as soon as practical.”
Earlier this year, the LA Innocence Project, which provides attorneys to exonerate the wrongfully convicted, announced they would be picking up Peterson’s case, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Peterson will speak out for the first time since his conviction on Aug. 20 in the new Peacock documentary Face to Face with Scott Peterson.
While Peterson’s attorneys have succeeded in having his death penalty overturned in favor of life imprisonment without parole, they have unsuccessfully tried multiple times to appeal his conviction.
Attorney Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said that even though the judge has ordered additional DNA testing, it is “unlikely” Peterson will get a new trial.
Rahmani noted that in order for that to happen, another person’s DNA would have to show up on the duct tape or other pieces of evidence.
Janey Peterson, Scott’s sister-in-law, believes that Laci had a fatal run-in with burglars after she witnessed their crime across the street from her Modesto home and confronted them. Janey will also be featured in the Peacock documentary.
Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002, and months later, her body was found in the San Francisco Bay near her unborn son Conner's remains.
Two strands of Laci's hair, found on a pair of pliers on Peterson's boat, were crucial evidence in his murder conviction.
- Scott Peterson's Final Hope: Judge Rules One Piece of Evidence Will Be Retested for DNA in Wife Laci's Murder
- Scott Peterson Juror Discredits Renewed Attempt to Blame Burglars for Wife’s Murder
- LA Innocence Project Takes on Scott Peterson Case: 'New Evidence' Raises Questions About Who Killed Laci and Conner
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Police claimed Peterson used the boat to dispose of her body. Peterson, however, claimed he was fishing in the bay the day Laci went missing, close to where her badly decomposed body was eventually discovered.
At the time of Laci’s disappearance, Scott was having an affair with massage therapist Amber Frey.
Rahmani told Fox News: "A lot of it was ‘were his actions the actions of someone who lost his wife and unborn child. The guy shows no remorse when she disappears, doesn’t help in the search, doesn’t participate in any of the visuals. He’s trying to get out of his marriage, he’s having an affair, he’s racked up debt — I feel that there is plenty of evidence that implicates Scott Peterson."
However, Rahmani said for the LA Innocence Project to pick up his case, they must “believe there is something there.”
Rahmani added: “I’m not saying that it’s impossible that Scott Peterson was wrongfully convicted. [But] there’s a ton of circumstantial evidence.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.