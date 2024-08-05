Scott Peterson ‘Pins Hope for Appeal’ on Duct Tape Found on Wife Laci Peterson's Body

The test on the tape will be conducted by Pure Gold Forensics, Inc., along with more than a dozen physical pieces of evidence for which the judge granted testing.

The order stated: "The DNA testing shall be conducted within 45 days of this order or as soon as practical.”

Earlier this year, the LA Innocence Project, which provides attorneys to exonerate the wrongfully convicted, announced they would be picking up Peterson’s case, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Peterson will speak out for the first time since his conviction on Aug. 20 in the new Peacock documentary Face to Face with Scott Peterson.