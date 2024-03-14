Royal Renegade Meghan Markle Launches New Business as Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Weathers Photoshop Scandal
Meghan Markle is setting up shop with a glamorous new brand, teasing a first look on Thursday while revealing that it will be called American Riviera Orchard.
Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex claim she will share lifestyle content, RadarOnline.com has learned, paying homage to her former blog The Tig with a focus on home, garden, food, and general day-to-day wares.
A trademark application showed treats, cutlery, table linens, and cookbooks were covered in the filing, according to Page Six.
Her latest business venture marked the return of Meghan to Instagram, having garnered 200k followers and counting since its unveiling with an option to join a waitlist.
Royal watchers have since struck up a conversation about the timing via social media, noting it comes amidst scrutiny for Buckingham Palace and on the heels of two back-to-back Photoshop scandals involving her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has been out of the public eye for several weeks while recovering from abdominal surgery in January.
"She's been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about," an insider said about Meghan's new launch.
Other sources told us last year that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had struggled to land projects after their $20 million Spotify deal fizzled, and it appears she took matters into her own hands.
Earlier this week, Kate issued a statement to address a viral Mother's Day photo which appeared to have been doctored amid concerns about her health.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the Princess of Wales explained. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
The rumor mill went into overdrive yet again when another photo of Kate being driven around in a chauffeured car with Prince William appeared to have inconsistencies.
"Meghan Markle launching a lifestyle brand with an accompanying Instagram video while the world bays for proof of life of Kate Middleton is just ... I mean you couldn't write this stuff," one social media user posted on X after hearing about the new business venture.
Despite growing concerns for Kate, the palace has insisted that she is recovering and doing well in a rare statement.
"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."