Former Secret Service Director Wanted to Destroy Cocaine Found in White House Last Summer: Report
Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other top members in the agency wanted to destroy cocaine found in the White House in the summer of 2023, but were blocked by two other divisions within the Service.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Forensics Services Division and The Uniform Division refused to dispose of the evidence, which was found in a bag on July 2, 2023, while President Joe Biden and his family were away at Camp David.
At least one Uniformed Division officer was assigned to investigate the incident, but after he spoke with Cheatle and then Deputy Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about wishing to follow a certain crime scene investigative protocol, he was taken off the case.
Real Clear Politics reported three sources within the Secret Service stated members of the agency’s Uniformed Division discovered the substance in the White House complex while conducting routine rounds of the building.
The Service issued a statement on July 13 2023, following its internal investigation, stating a Uniformed Division officer found the bag in a “vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Executive Avenue entrance to the White House”.
However, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied the allegations against Cheatle and Rowe
His statement read: “This is false. The US Secret Service takes its investigative and protective responsibilities very seriously. There are retention policies for criminal investigations, and the Secret Service adhered to those requirements during this case.”
According to RCP, the sources refused to answer questions about whether an agent or officer had been removed from the investigation.
The outlet also said Cheatle became close to the Biden family while serving on then vice-president Joe Biden’s protective detail, and was offered the director’s job in 2022, partially because of her close relationship with first lady Jill Biden.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Cheatle resigned in the wake of the assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump’s life on July 13, 2024, during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
She announced her decision to step down in an email issued to Secret Service agents on July 23, writing: “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.
“I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission.”
In the wake of her resignation, Rowe has become acting director of the Secret Service.
