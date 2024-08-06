Former Secret Service Director Wanted to Destroy Cocaine Found in White House Last Summer: Report

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other top members in the agency wanted to destroy cocaine found in the White House in the summer of 2023, but were blocked by two other divisions within the Service.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Forensics Services Division and The Uniform Division refused to dispose of the evidence, which was found in a bag on July 2, 2023, while President Joe Biden and his family were away at Camp David.

At least one Uniformed Division officer was assigned to investigate the incident, but after he spoke with Cheatle and then Deputy Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about wishing to follow a certain crime scene investigative protocol, he was taken off the case.