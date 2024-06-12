Pope Francis 'Repeats Gay Slur' Just Weeks After Being Forced to Apologize for Saying There Was 'an Air of F-----ry' in the Church

Pope Francis allegedly repeated a gay slur just two weeks after the Vatican was forced to issue an apology for his use of the same homophobic term, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a meeting with priests in Rome, Italian news agency ANSA reports, the Pope said that "there is an air of frociaggine in the Vatican" and stated that men with "homosexual tendencies" should not be allowed to enter the seminary and become Catholic priests.

Frociaggine is a vulgar and derogatory Italian term that roughly translates to "f----tness" or "f----try."