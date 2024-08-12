J.Lo ‘Will Never Go Back to Ben’: ‘She Feels Hurt, Humiliated and Rejected’ — and Is ‘Hell Bent’ on Hitting Affleck Where it Hurts.... in the Bank Account!

Jilted Jennifer Lopez forced smiles during a birthday trip to Europe and later at a big Hamptons bash, but insiders claim she’s finally accepted her marriage to sulky Ben Affleck is smashed beyond repair – and is determined to make him pay big time!

The 55-year-old Wedding Planner actress is reportedly going nuclear over her 52-year-old hubby’s betrayal and is gearing up for a scorching divorce war over their combined $550million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.