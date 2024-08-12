J.Lo ‘Will Never Go Back to Ben’: ‘She Feels Hurt, Humiliated and Rejected’ — and Is ‘Hell Bent’ on Hitting Affleck Where it Hurts.... in the Bank Account!
Jilted Jennifer Lopez forced smiles during a birthday trip to Europe and later at a big Hamptons bash, but insiders claim she’s finally accepted her marriage to sulky Ben Affleck is smashed beyond repair – and is determined to make him pay big time!
The 55-year-old Wedding Planner actress is reportedly going nuclear over her 52-year-old hubby’s betrayal and is gearing up for a scorching divorce war over their combined $550million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: “She’s extremely hurt and humiliated and feels like she’s been used. She’s not only mad, but she wants to get even, and to strike where Ben’s most vulnerable – his bank account!”
Affleck is said to be such a cheapskate Lopez funded most of their lavish lifestyle from private jets, limos, hotels and meals to basic living expenses like groceries and gas.
Now, the insider says the dejected diva has “made an itemized list of all their expenses and is seeing how she paid for most of everything”.
The insider said: “She even doled out the tips for takeout. Now she wants her pound of flesh. It’s payback time!
“They pledged to love and honor in sickness and in health, but clearly Ben did not. The way she sees it, he reneged on their sacred vows, and he must pay.”
The cracked couple quietly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68million in early July, just a year after they purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bath palace for $60million.
Sources said the Jenny from the Block singer “will make sure she gets the lion’s share from the sale since she put up the bulk of the cash, bought the furniture and wrote the checks for the remodeling jobs”.
Meanwhile, reformed boozer Affleck has been staying in a $100,000-a-month Brentwood rental near his 52-year-old ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
- Bennifer to REUNITE Amid Divorce Drama for Full-Scale Media Blitz to Promote Upcoming Film: ‘They Are Business People First’
- Forced to Downsize: ‘Humiliated’ JLo Tours $22M ‘Bachelorette Pad’ as Divorce Drama Continues to Explode
- ‘Furious’ Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘Humiliated’ Amid Ben Affleck Split — as Claims Emerge He Hasn’t Yet Filed for Divorce to ‘Protect’ Her
Instead of celebrating J.Lo’s birthday, he closed on a $20million Pacific Palisades mansion.
Another insider said: “The fact that he didn’t come to her birthday party or post a happy birthday message on social media shows how little he cares. At least that’s how Jennifer sees it.
“It’s too much for him to say something nice or send flowers.”
Buzz about marital problems began earlier this year, but their marriage has been stormy from the start, with the couple caught arguing in public and looking dejected numerous times.
A close friend said: “It’s over for her now. There’s no going back.
“From now on, she’s going to look after herself and to hell with him. She’s moving on and she will take half his fortune, too.”
While Affleck is worth $160million, Lopez is sitting on a staggering $400million.
The source added: “She thinks she deserves the money after everything he put her through, and it will give her great pleasure watching tightwad Ben write that hefty check.
“Nobody makes J.Lo a patsy and gets away with it!”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lopez and Affleck’s reps for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.