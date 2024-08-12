Your tip
Evil Putin Drops Terrifying ‘Vacuum Bombs’ Capable of Exploding People’s Lungs and Making Them Suffocate on Deadly Chemicals

Source: MEGA

As Ukraine invades Russia, Putin is reportedly dropping 'vacuum bombs' in Kursk, sources claim.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Russia has escalated its efforts to repel Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region by deploying thermobaric bombs, a weapon known for its devastating impact, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Often referred to as vacuum bombs, these explosives can cause mass casualties by suffocating victims with deadly chemicals or causing their lungs to explode, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: Lieber Institute - West Point

A vacuum bomb engulfs its targets in a blazing inferno.

Despite their terrifying effects, the use of thermobaric bombs is not considered a violation of international law, provided civilians are not specifically targeted.

This marks yet another instance of Russia employing these fearsome weapons, following reports of a thermobaric bomb being dropped on a Ukrainian oil depot in 2022. The precise location and damage caused by the latest strike in Kursk remain unclear.

Source: U.S. Army War College

Thermobaric weapons can wipe out a large number of targets in one go.

Thermobaric weapons, initially developed by the Nazis during World War II and first used by the United States in Vietnam, work by dispersing highly volatile chemical particles into the air before igniting them.

This creates a fireball that consumes the oxygen in the surrounding area, leading to a massive explosion and shockwave. The effects can be horrific, with victims often suffocating or suffering severe burns.

Source: Telegram/National Police of Ukraine

Russia claimed to have wiped out 300 Ukrainian troops using thermobaric explosives in March 2024.

The Russian response follows Ukrainian forces’ recent push into Russian territory, marking the first invasion of Russia since World War II.

Ukrainian troops have reportedly advanced up to 20 kilometers into Russian land, killing hundreds of Russian soldiers, targeting a key airfield and causing widespread disruption in what is described as a significant incursion.

In a speech on Aug. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to "restore justice" after Russia's invasion, praising his forces for taking the fight to Russian soil. He emphasized Ukraine's determination to apply pressure on the aggressor.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

President Putin has called the offensive a 'large-scale provocation.'

Reports suggest the unexpected Ukrainian offensive has left Russian President Vladimir Putin alarmed and enraged.

Over the past six days, Russia has scrambled to reclaim lost ground and prevent further Ukrainian advances. Moscow has declared a massive "counter-terror operation" in three regions, deploying a significant military force to the frontlines.

Russia's defense ministry announced the deployment of multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks, and other heavy equipment to defend the Sudzhansky District in Kursk, a focal point of Ukrainian attacks since Tuesday. Footage has emerged showing a Russian SU-34 aircraft dropping a FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces attempting to cross into Russia.

Despite these efforts, Ukrainian forces continue to pose a significant challenge, launching further attacks over the weekend. Kursk city was hit by kamikaze drones and Tochka-U tactical missiles, leading to widespread damage. One missile reportedly struck a residential building, igniting a fire, while another blast hit a gas rig in the Black Sea.

As the conflict intensifies, thousands of Kursk residents have been ordered to evacuate the region. By Aug. 9, at least 76,000 people had fled, with Russian authorities setting up temporary shelters in eight regions.

More evacuations are expected as the fighting shows no signs of abating, leaving locals scrambling to escape the violence by any means available.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

