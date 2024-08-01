Kremlin Dissident on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s Hit List Survives Barrage of Kamikaze Drones in Ukraine — ‘to Hell with Them!’
A Russian kamikaze drone struck the home of Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian lawmaker and outspoken Kremlin critic, on Aug. 1, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ukrainian media reported the attack injured Ponomarev, who has been a vocal opponent of Russian policies, according to Front Page Detectives.
The attack came just a day after three drones reportedly targeted an area near Ponomarev's residence on July 31. According to Obozrevatel, a Russian Geran-2 drone went off only five meters from the home, causing significant damage.
The former lawmaker sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, but they were not life-threatening injuries. A photo shared by the outlet showed Ponomarev with visible injuries.
Law enforcement sources confirmed with RBC Ukraine that Ponomarev's house was indeed hit during the overnight attack.
Sources from Obozrevatel suggest the consecutive drone strikes indicate a deliberate targeting of Ponomarev by Russian forces. This claim, however, remains unverified, although the Kremlin has a history of targeting opponents living abroad.
Obozrevatel did state that Ponomarev is now under protection.
According to an official police report, authorities said a man and his wife were injured during an attack on Kyiv Oblast. However, they did not mention the names of the victims.
On the social media platform X, Ponomarev wrote: “Today seems to be my second birthday. The fifth attack attempt was the most unconventional and the most successful and difficult to defend against. But to hell with them! I'll write details later."
- 'Horrifying': Russia Accused of Beheading Ukrainian Soldiers as Mad Vladimir Putin Meets With Kim Jong Un in North Korea
- Strange Bedfellows: Mad Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea's Kim Jong Un as International Concerns Grow Over Potential Military Alliance
- Rising Tensions: Russian Nuclear Submarine Approached UK Coast Shortly Before Mad Vladimir Putin's Warships Arrived in Cuba
Ponomarev, 48, made headlines in 2014 as the only member of Russia's State Duma to vote against the illegal seizure of Crimea.
He then fled Russia, first to the United States and then to Ukraine, where he gained citizenship in 2019.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ponomarev joined Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces and encouraged Russian citizens to take up arms against the Kremlin.
Earlier this year, Moscow labeled Ponomarev a terrorist and extremist and charged him with treason. He had been working closely with the Freedom of Russia Legion, a group of Russian fighters aligned with Ukraine, until the organization announced on July 31 that it would sever ties with him.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.