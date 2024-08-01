Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Dissident on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s Hit List Survives Barrage of Kamikaze Drones in Ukraine — ‘to Hell with Them!’

Former Putin Lawmaker Survives Assassination by Drone Attack
Source: NPU.GOV.UA

Ilya Ponomarev's house after the drone strike.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Russian kamikaze drone struck the home of Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian lawmaker and outspoken Kremlin critic, on Aug. 1, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ukrainian media reported the attack injured Ponomarev, who has been a vocal opponent of Russian policies, according to Front Page Detectives.

Article continues below advertisement
Former Putin Lawmaker Survives Assassination by Drone Attack
Source: NPU.GOV.UA

Police take photos of Ilya Ponomarev's house after the drone strike.

The attack came just a day after three drones reportedly targeted an area near Ponomarev's residence on July 31. According to Obozrevatel, a Russian Geran-2 drone went off only five meters from the home, causing significant damage.

The former lawmaker sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, but they were not life-threatening injuries. A photo shared by the outlet showed Ponomarev with visible injuries.

Former Putin Lawmaker Survives Assassination by Drone Attack
Source: OBOZ.UA

Authorities shared photos of the damage from the drone attack.

Law enforcement sources confirmed with RBC Ukraine that Ponomarev's house was indeed hit during the overnight attack.

Sources from Obozrevatel suggest the consecutive drone strikes indicate a deliberate targeting of Ponomarev by Russian forces. This claim, however, remains unverified, although the Kremlin has a history of targeting opponents living abroad.

Obozrevatel did state that Ponomarev is now under protection.

Article continues below advertisement
Former Putin Lawmaker Survives Assassination by Drone Attack
Source: OBOZ.UA

A photo of Ponomarev was shared, showing the damage done from the attack.

According to an official police report, authorities said a man and his wife were injured during an attack on Kyiv Oblast. However, they did not mention the names of the victims.

On the social media platform X, Ponomarev wrote: “Today seems to be my second birthday. The fifth attack attempt was the most unconventional and the most successful and difficult to defend against. But to hell with them! I'll write details later."

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
Former Putin Lawmaker Survives Assassination by Drone Attack
Source: OBOZ.UA

More damaged drones from the attack.

Ponomarev, 48, made headlines in 2014 as the only member of Russia's State Duma to vote against the illegal seizure of Crimea.

He then fled Russia, first to the United States and then to Ukraine, where he gained citizenship in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ponomarev joined Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces and encouraged Russian citizens to take up arms against the Kremlin.

Earlier this year, Moscow labeled Ponomarev a terrorist and extremist and charged him with treason. He had been working closely with the Freedom of Russia Legion, a group of Russian fighters aligned with Ukraine, until the organization announced on July 31 that it would sever ties with him.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.