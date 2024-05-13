Melinda Gates QUITS: Bill Gates Ex-Wife Resigns From Their Foundation, Gets $12.5 Billion for Exit
Melinda and Bill Gates have parted ways once again. The Microsoft founder's ex-wife, 59, resigned as co-chair of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this week, and she's $12.5 billion richer for the decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melinda and Bill — who went through a nasty and speedy divorce in 2021 — founded the organization in 2000.
The now exes built it into one of the biggest private foundations, with an $8.6 billion budget for 2024. Melinda's last day with the organization will be June 7. Once she departs, Bill will become its sole chair, according to the organization on Monday.
She announced the news on social media, including the sum she's walking away with.
"After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th," her statement posted to X read.
"This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world. I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work."
Melinda revealed she has "full confidence that the foundation is in strong shape," adding, "The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy."
The philanthropist went on to reveal what's next.
"This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world—and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support. Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families. I'll be sharing more about what that will look like in the near future," Bill's ex teased.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Melinda and Bill had no prenuptial agreement, making their split one of the most costly divorces in history. The agreement was not made public, but CNN reported that each was worth around $76 billion after they finalized their divorce.
Melinda and Bill were married for 27 years and share three children.