Melinda Gates is NOT Engaged And No Longer Dating Jon Du Pre Despite Rumors Sparked By Diamond Ring

Melinda French Gates is not engaged to Jon Du Pre and the pair are no longer dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates sparked wedding rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger over the weekend after arriving by helicopter in New York City.

Sources revealed in November 2022 that Melinda, 59, was romantically intwined with Du Pre, 65, who was once an anchor on Fox News. They were said to have been seeing each other for a few months.