'I Lost All Respect': Chris Pratt Trashed for Not Including Ex-Wife Anna Faris in Mother's Day Tribute

You can't win them all. Chris Pratt faced backlash after failing to include a VIP in his Mother's Day tribute, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were up in arms when Pratt, 44, shared a heartfelt post in honor of his mom, Kathy, and wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, but left out his ex and the mother of his first child, Anna Faris.

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2017 and share an 11-year-old son, Jack.

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2017 and share one child — 11-year-old son Jack. On Sunday, the star posted several photos of his wife and mother, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood." He then focused on Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months. The pair married in 2019 after meeting at church.

"And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day," Pratt continued. "The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It’s truly a marvel." The Guardians of the Galaxy actor said watching Schwarzenegger be a stepmom to Jack makes him "fall more and more in love" with her, his followers noticed that he didn't acknowledge the woman who brought his firstborn into the world.

Source: MEGA Pratt and Schwarzenegger have two kids together.

“He should have posted the other MOTHER of his child,” one person commented. “And Ana? Wait a minuet [sic] where is Ana Faris?” questioned another. What abut [sic] your ex wife she's not included how said I lost all respect for you a long time ago," added a third. "It’s not weird to post the ex wife?! Is she not the mother? The first mom to his child? It’s weird to not respect that," quipped someone else.

This isn't the first time that Pratt has faced controversy. The Jurassic World actor was put through the wringer in 2021 when he thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter." Several considered the comment tone-deaf because Jack suffered serious health conditions after he was born nine weeks prematurely.

Source: MEGA Jack faced several health issues after being born nine weeks prematurely.

Pratt and Faris' son was in the intensive care unit for more than a month and had to go through several operations. “Chris Pratt has a kid with Anna Farris [sic] who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during birth and now has slight physical disabilities because of it. But he made sure to write ‘healthy daughter’ here. Chris Pratt is a d---," shared one person. “I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part is made me wince,” tweeted another. “Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it sort of came off that way. Imagine how that will make his son feel, if he ever reads it?” RadarOnline.com has reached out to Faris for comment.