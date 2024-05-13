Home > Exclusives > RHOC Exclusive 'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Scores Small Win in Bitter Divorce War With Estranged Husband After Demanding Support Source: bravo By: Ryan Naumann May 13 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti’s estranged husband William was ordered to produce financial records as part of the couple’s ugly divorce war. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a judge granted Jennifer’s motion to compel at a recent hearing.

Jennifer had accused William of dragging his feet on turning over information on his assets. William claimed he needed months to produce the documents she requested. The RHOC star opposed the extension request and asked the court to force William to turn over the documents or face sanctions in the amount of $1,900.

In court documents, Jennifer claimed her estranged husband initially claimed to pull in $29k from work and another $10k in business income. She said William said he no longer makes the $10k from the businesses. Jennifer said she wants the records to comb through his finances to determine his true worth.

At the hearing, the judge ordered William to immediately start producing the requested documents. However, he denied Jennifer’s request for sanctions. He noted that Jennifer had requested a ton of documents from William. As we first reported, William filed for divorce from Jennifer in March 2023, only months before she made her debut on Real Housewives of Orange County.

Recently, Jennifer demanded child and spousal support from her ex. She asked for sole custody of their minor children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. She said William should be awarded visitation and joint legal custody.

“[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While the Petitioner currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children's activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” her lawyer said in court documents. The court has yet to rule on child or spousal support.

As we first reported, Jennifer was recently sued over alleged unpaid rent on her yoga studio. On top of that, Jennifer’s fiancée Ryan Boyajian was dragged into the ongoing scandal involving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

