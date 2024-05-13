King Charles Offered Prince Harry to Stay in Royal Residence During U.K. Trip Despite Being 'Wary' About Meeting With Son: Report
King Charles III offered his estranged son, Prince Harry, to stay in a royal residence during his three-day trip to his old stomping grounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational new report claims that Harry is believed to have chosen to stay in a hotel during the trip instead. Friends of the monarch said that Charles was trying to extend an olive branch while being mindful that his younger son no longer has an official residence in the U.K.
Charles' pals said that staying in a royal residence would have made a potential meetup logistically "easier" given the "competing pressures on Charles' diary," per the Sunday Times.
Harry returned last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, reportedly extending an invitation to Charles, his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
Kate and Charles are both battling an undisclosed form of cancer, and the monarch has started attending certain public events while keeping up with his duties amid treatment.
Sources close to Charles and Harry have conflicting views over the missed opportunity to meet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness, and at very short notice," a friend of Charles said.
"While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let's say recollections may vary once again."
- Royal Ultimatum: Prince Harry 'Forced' Estranged Father King Charles to 'Choose' Between Him and Wife Camilla, Confidante Spills
- 'The King Will Be Alarmed': Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Falling Into Disrepair as He Refuses to Leave
- King Charles Is 'Really Very Unwell' and Funeral Plans Are Being 'Updated Regularly' After His Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: Report
Harry's friends who allegedly spent time with him in London claimed Harry was "deeply stung" over not seeing Charles despite the statement released on behalf of the Duke of Sussex.
"The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," shared a spokesperson.
Meanwhile, another bombshell report surfaced on Monday revealing that a friend of the Firm has claimed that Harry "forced" his estranged father to choose between him and Queen Camilla, which only fueled the tension in his family.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Following his solo trip to the U.K., Harry later reunited with wife Meghan Markle in Nigeria.