King Charles Offered Prince Harry to Stay in Royal Residence During U.K. Trip Despite Being 'Wary' About Meeting With Son: Report

Sources close to Charles and Harry have conflicting views over the missed opportunity to meet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness, and at very short notice," a friend of Charles said.

"While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let's say recollections may vary once again."