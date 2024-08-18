Turncoat: How Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Became an Informant and Star Witness to Lead Federal Investigators to Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' and 'Cabal of Enablers'
The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen turned informant provided a federal taskforce with information that led to the arrest of the so-called Ketamine Queen as part of the sprawling arrests of those implicated in the death of Matthew Perry.
Brooke Mueller had her laptop and iPhone seized from a sober living facility where she once lived alongside the Friends star, law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com.
The devices included evidence that led authorities in a multi-pronged investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency to zero in on Jasveen Sangha and a cabal of enablers.
Sangha is charged with supplying the ketamine that led to actor Perry's overdose on October 28 last year.
Sangha, Perry, and Mueller all lived in the same facility at one point, the source added.
The trio also had links to Sheen, who has two children with Mueller, twins Bob and Max.
Mueller was also friends with Erik Fleming, who cut a deal and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Fleming, who delivered the ketamine from Sangha's stash house to Perry's live-in assistant, directed Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes in a 1999 children’s movie before becoming a high-flying producer and showbiz executive.
Mueller escaped charges in the probe despite police being able to get a probable cause search warrant to confiscate the laptop and iPhone in March this year.
- 'Widespread Panic': Top Hollywood Stars 'Fear Own Drug Habits Could be Exposed' in Wake of Matthew Perry Drug Dragnet
- How Milionaire 'Recovering Addict' Matthew Perry Got Secretly Hooked on Deadly Ketamine… Before He Uttered Grim Last Order to Assistant: 'Shoot Me Up With a Big One'
- Inside Sleazy Cash and Baggie-Packed Drug Den of Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen Dealer': 'She Called Her Supplier Master Chef and Branded Her Stash Dr. Pepper'
After the raid, Mueller lawyered up and then volunteered “incriminating information” on her one-time friends, the source told RadarOnline.com.
When asked if she was a rat, the phrase used to refer to describe a person who becomes an informant in order to avoid their own culpability, the insider quipped: “Yes. Brooke Mueller was a rat. She was questioned multiple times and ended up cooperating.”
While she did not testify before a grand jury nor receive immunity, the source said she did so under an informal non-prosecution promise from authorities.
Said our source: “The investigators would never have been able to build their case against those charged if it wasn’t for the information Brooke provided them, both on her devices and in voluntary interviews.”
RadarOnline.com previously revealed the jarring photographic evidence submitted by prosecutors that captured a plethora of drugs found at Sangha's North Hollywood home.
The notorious stash house served as a hub for distribution, manufacturing and storing the deadly substance, prosecutors claimed.
Law enforcement discovered a treasure trove of thousands of pills and powders, stacks of cash and firearms at her residence.
In a criminal complaint following the raid, DEA agent Tyler Abrego wrote: "During the search, law enforcement seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, including approximately 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine and various other suspect narcotics."
Upon confiscating her electronic devices, text messages revealed the depth of her operation targeting Hollywood elite, as well as videos of Sangha "cooking" ketamine.
The 17 Again star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. He was declared dead shortly after paramedics arrived on the scene.
His autopsy, which was released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.