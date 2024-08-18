Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry

Turncoat: How Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Became an Informant and Star Witness to Lead Federal Investigators to Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' and 'Cabal of Enablers'

Composite photo of Brooke Mueller and Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller allegedly provided a federal task force with information about 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen turned informant provided a federal taskforce with information that led to the arrest of the so-called Ketamine Queen as part of the sprawling arrests of those implicated in the death of Matthew Perry.

Brooke Mueller had her laptop and iPhone seized from a sober living facility where she once lived alongside the Friends star, law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
how charlie sheen ex wife brooke mueller became informant
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller allegedly provided a federal task force with information about 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha.

The devices included evidence that led authorities in a multi-pronged investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency to zero in on Jasveen Sangha and a cabal of enablers.

Sangha is charged with supplying the ketamine that led to actor Perry's overdose on October 28 last year.

Sangha, Perry, and Mueller all lived in the same facility at one point, the source added.

The trio also had links to Sheen, who has two children with Mueller, twins Bob and Max.

Article continues below advertisement
how charlie sheen ex wife brooke mueller became informant
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller had her laptop and iPhone seized from a sober living facility where Matthew Perry also spent time.

Article continues below advertisement

Mueller was also friends with Erik Fleming, who cut a deal and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Fleming, who delivered the ketamine from Sangha's stash house to Perry's live-in assistant, directed Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes in a 1999 children’s movie before becoming a high-flying producer and showbiz executive.

Mueller escaped charges in the probe despite police being able to get a probable cause search warrant to confiscate the laptop and iPhone in March this year.

Article continues below advertisement
how charlie sheen ex wife brooke mueller became informant
Source: MEGA

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha was charged with supplying the lethal dose of ketamine that took the life of Matthew Perry.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement

After the raid, Mueller lawyered up and then volunteered “incriminating information” on her one-time friends, the source told RadarOnline.com.

When asked if she was a rat, the phrase used to refer to describe a person who becomes an informant in order to avoid their own culpability, the insider quipped: “Yes. Brooke Mueller was a rat. She was questioned multiple times and ended up cooperating.”

While she did not testify before a grand jury nor receive immunity, the source said she did so under an informal non-prosecution promise from authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
how charlie sheen ex wife brooke mueller became informant
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 from 'acute effects of ketamine.'

Article continues below advertisement

Said our source: “The investigators would never have been able to build their case against those charged if it wasn’t for the information Brooke provided them, both on her devices and in voluntary interviews.”

RadarOnline.com previously revealed the jarring photographic evidence submitted by prosecutors that captured a plethora of drugs found at Sangha's North Hollywood home.

The notorious stash house served as a hub for distribution, manufacturing and storing the deadly substance, prosecutors claimed.

Law enforcement discovered a treasure trove of thousands of pills and powders, stacks of cash and firearms at her residence.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: RADAR
Article continues below advertisement

In a criminal complaint following the raid, DEA agent Tyler Abrego wrote: "During the search, law enforcement seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, including approximately 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine and various other suspect narcotics."

Upon confiscating her electronic devices, text messages revealed the depth of her operation targeting Hollywood elite, as well as videos of Sangha "cooking" ketamine.

The 17 Again star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. He was declared dead shortly after paramedics arrived on the scene.

His autopsy, which was released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.