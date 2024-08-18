Casey Kasem's Daughter Vows to Exhume His Body and Return It to California Amid Elder Abuse Scandal

"When I got there, I just had a sense of peace come over me. He’s not there — he’s with me. And then I felt a little upset about the fact that he’s buried in a place he didn’t want to be. Other people would like to pay their respects… family members and fans," the media personality noted. "I was upset. But it was also accompanied by a feeling of, ‘We’ll get him back. We’ll get him buried where he wanted to be at Forest Lawn in California.'"

In 2015, Casey's older kids, Kerri, Julie Kasem and Mike Kasem, sued their stepmother, accusing her of elder abuse by not allowing them to see their dad in the final months of his life and not properly taking care of him. In 2019, the family members filed paperwork requesting the dismissal of the wrongful death suit against Jean. However, their deep rift still persisted.

The former Cheers actress has been very public about her disdain for her late husband's children. "Casey and I were lovingly married for 34 years," she said in a statement once the legal battle subsisted.