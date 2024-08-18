Casey Kasem's Daughter Vows to Exhume His Body and Return It to California Amid Elder Abuse Scandal
The feud between Casey Kasem's kids and his widow, Jean Kasem, rages on. The late radio personality's daughter Kerri Kasem revealed she's determined to get her father's body exhumed from its current resting place in Oslo, Norway, where his wife placed him, back home to California.
"I can’t say there are plans right now, [but] it will happen," the 52-year-old revealed in an interview with Fox News Digital. "I just can’t tell you."
Following Casey's death at age 82 in 2014 from Lewy body dementia, Kerri and her siblings have been at war with Jean, 70, accusing her of elder abuse and disagreeing over where the "King of the Top 40 Countdown" would spend eternity.
"[Norway] is probably one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen," the Who Will Rock You host added. "It’s a country that is stunning, but it’s not where my dad wanted to be… His final wish was to be buried in California, where he had been living for 58 years. I guess there’s this beauty with a bit of anger."
Kerri recalled how deeply emotional she was visiting Casey's grave nearly a decade after his passing. "When I was walking towards his grave, I started to get a little shaky and a little emotional," she said.
"When I got there, I just had a sense of peace come over me. He’s not there — he’s with me. And then I felt a little upset about the fact that he’s buried in a place he didn’t want to be. Other people would like to pay their respects… family members and fans," the media personality noted. "I was upset. But it was also accompanied by a feeling of, ‘We’ll get him back. We’ll get him buried where he wanted to be at Forest Lawn in California.'"
In 2015, Casey's older kids, Kerri, Julie Kasem and Mike Kasem, sued their stepmother, accusing her of elder abuse by not allowing them to see their dad in the final months of his life and not properly taking care of him. In 2019, the family members filed paperwork requesting the dismissal of the wrongful death suit against Jean. However, their deep rift still persisted.
The former Cheers actress has been very public about her disdain for her late husband's children. "Casey and I were lovingly married for 34 years," she said in a statement once the legal battle subsisted.
"We have a daughter named Liberty. Casey’s adult children Kerri, Julie and Mike, from a prior marriage… grew up with their mother and have a deep-seated hatred towards me, who only financially supported them throughout their lives. When Kerri, Julie and Mike became involved with Scientology, Casey and I financially cut them off," she alleged.
"They then attempted to frame me with a vicious character assassination campaign, seeking media attention to disseminate a false narrative and extort money from me," Jean added of the tension.
