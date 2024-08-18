Splitsville: Sabrina Carpenter Dumps 'Saltburn' Hunk Barry Keoghan After 'Growing Tired' of His Party Lifestyle

"He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month," the source added.

Earlier this summer, Carpenter and Keoghan starred in the music video for the blonde beauty's hit "Please, Please, Please." In the chart-topping song, she sings, "Please, please, please don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice. Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another. I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf-----. Please, please, please."

In one telling line, Carpenter hints at the U.K. native's outlandish behavior, singing, "Whatever devil’s inside you don’t let him out tonight. I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes. Yeah I know."