Splitsville: Sabrina Carpenter Dumps 'Saltburn' Hunk Barry Keoghan After 'Growing Tired' of His Party Lifestyle

Composite photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.
Source: MEGA

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter has pumped the breaks on her romance with Barry Keoghan. The pop star, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 31, have allegedly ended their nearly year-long relationship due to Keoghan's constant need to party.

"Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated," an insider told The Sun about the former power couple.

sabrina carpenter dumps saltburn hunk barry keoghan
Source: MEGA

"He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month," the source added.

Earlier this summer, Carpenter and Keoghan starred in the music video for the blonde beauty's hit "Please, Please, Please." In the chart-topping song, she sings, "Please, please, please don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice. Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another. I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf-----. Please, please, please."

In one telling line, Carpenter hints at the U.K. native's outlandish behavior, singing, "Whatever devil’s inside you don’t let him out tonight. I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes. Yeah I know."

sabrina carpenter dumps saltburn hunk barry keoghan
Source: MEGA

The "Nonsense" artist and Keoghan first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 following his breakup from ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares two-year-old son Brando, that summer.

Per insiders, the trouble between the Light Thereafter star and the dental nurse also stemmed from him wanting to be out and about. "They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," a source told the same outlet. "His partying caused arguments."

"Alyson also suspects he has got close to someone else and is adamant there is no going back," the insider explained. "As far as she’s concerned, it’s over."

sabrina carpenter dumps saltburn hunk barry keoghan
Source: MEGA

Carpenter subtly hinted at trouble in paradise while sharing a video to TikTok in recent weeks alongside the caption, "Me saying goodbye to him because I wasn’t his number one streamed artist."

Despite the sad update, the former child star most likely won't be down in the dumps for long. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carpenter has been blown away by the massive success she's seen over the past year despite enduring "heartbreak, fan criticism, alleged feuds and more."

"She's fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella and released hit after hit — and Sabrina feels like she is just getting started," a source spilled about the future for Carpenter. "It would be a lot for anyone to handle."

sabrina carpenter dumps saltburn hunk barry keoghan
Source: MEGA

