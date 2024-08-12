Your tip
Terrifying Moment Fireworks Hit Sabrina Carpenter in Chest Mid-Performance Causing Her to Run Off Stage Screaming

Composite photo of Sabrina Carpenter.
Source: By: MEGA;@POPBASE/X

Sabrina Carpenter had a close call with pyrotechnics during a recent performance.

Aug. 12 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter had a frightening close call during a recent performance.

The Espresso pop star appeared to be struck in the chest by pyrotechnics, causing her to run screaming off stage with her backup dancers following behind her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sabrina carpenter hit by pyrotechnics outside lands music festival
Source: By: MEGA

Carpenter appeared to be hit by pyrotechnic sparks while on stage at Outside Lands.

Carpenter, 25, electrified the crowd at the Outsides Lands music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The 25-year-old looked stunning a green embellished mini dress and matching knee-high go-go boots.

While on stage, the Please Please Please singer was seemingly unaware of how close she was to fireworks set-ups until they went off.

sabrina carpenter hit by pyrotechnics outside lands music festival x
Source: By: @POPBASE/X

Carpenter screamed and covered her mouth in shock before running off stage.

In a split second, Carpenter went from twirling in front of the crowd of thousands to running off stage screaming after the pyrotechnics went off all around her.

Video of the incident quickly circulated on social media and appeared to capture the moment the singer was hit with sparks.

Carpenter could be heard screaming into the microphone and covered her mouth in shock as her backup dancers flocked around her. The singer appeared to be okay and sustained no injuries from the fireworks.

sabrina carpenter hit by pyrotechnics outside lands music festival x
Source: By: @POPBASE/X

Carpenter appeared to be okay and sustained no injuries during the incident.

Fans online chimed in with concern over the close call. One X user wrote: “I mean I don’t blame her they were pretty close to her.”

Another said: “Omg that’s so scary, glad she’s okay!!”

Others applauded Carpenter’s response to the incident. An X user commented on the video: “She did a good job at playing this off, that was way too close.”

Other critics thought the reaction was a bit dramatic. One X user asked: “Didn’t they have rehearsal beforehand to know what the fireworks is like?”

A second claimed she was “acting” and a third went as far as calling her “so unprofessional”.

sabrina carpenter hit by pyrotechnics outside lands music festival x
Source: By: @POPBASE/X

Concerned fans applauded the pop star for handling the shocking moment so well.

While Carpenter did not address the incident with the rogue pyrotechnics, she took to Instagram after the show and shared snaps from the performance.

The pop star wrote in her caption: “Headlined @outsidelands :o Thank you to everyone who came. Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’) and thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much.”

The singer’s act also included a surprise cameo from country pop star Kacey Musgraves, who joined her on-stage for a duet of Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.

In addition to her catchy pop songs, Carpenter is known for her close relationship to mega-star Taylor Swift, whom she has opened for on the singer’s Eras Tour.

Since making the transition from Disney child star to pop artist, Carpenter has been romantically linked to Irish actor Barry Keoghan, 31, who has been spotted supporting the Feather singer at her shows.

