Terrifying Moment Fireworks Hit Sabrina Carpenter in Chest Mid-Performance Causing Her to Run Off Stage Screaming

In a split second, Carpenter went from twirling in front of the crowd of thousands to running off stage screaming after the pyrotechnics went off all around her.

Video of the incident quickly circulated on social media and appeared to capture the moment the singer was hit with sparks.

Carpenter could be heard screaming into the microphone and covered her mouth in shock as her backup dancers flocked around her. The singer appeared to be okay and sustained no injuries from the fireworks.