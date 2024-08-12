Putin Caught Faking Videos to Boast About ‘Successful Strikes’ Against Ukraine in Kursk Region — But the Footage Is Old and Filmed Elsewhere

The Russian Defense Ministry has released videos purportedly showcasing the Russian army's successes in battles against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On August 10, the state-run RIA Novosti, citing the ministry, shared footage of “Russian Mi-28NM helicopters hitting Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) manpower and armored vehicles in the Kursk Region border area with S-13 air missiles", Front Page Detectives reported.