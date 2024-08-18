King Charles Fires Brother Andrew's Private Security Team at Royal Lodge Mansion as He Ramps Up Pressure on Disgraced Prince to Vacate
King Charles may be getting ready to give Prince Andrew the boot from the Royal Lodge. According to an insider, the leader of England, 75, told his brother's ten-member security detail at the mansion that their contracts would not be renewed in the fall, leaving people to believe Charles may be forcing Andrew to downsize to a smaller property.
"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them," a source told The Sun.
"Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?" the insider added.
The former Prince of Wales has reportedly been paying his disgraced sibling, 64 — who was stripped of his royal roles by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 due to his alleged ties to Jefferey Epstein — $5.1 million annually to help him maintain his lifestyle. However, people close to the firm think Charles has had enough.
"It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out," a source claimed of the family strife.
The update comes as rumors have swirled about Andrew refusing to leave the lavish mansion for Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to reside.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tension between the two brothers over the potential move has hit a fever pitch as Andrew has claimed he has the right to continue to live at the Lodge. "In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," Robin Edwards explained to GB News.
“It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate," they added.
With Charles trying his best to focus on his health amid his battle with cancer, the previous Duke of Cornwall hasn't been keen on broaching the sensitive subject. "Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Christopher Andersen alleged in a recent interview.
"It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother," he continued. "If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on. In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty. It's worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades."
