King Charles Fires Brother Andrew's Private Security Team at Royal Lodge Mansion as He Ramps Up Pressure on Disgraced Prince to Vacate

King Charles may be getting ready to give Prince Andrew the boot from the Royal Lodge. According to an insider, the leader of England, 75, told his brother's ten-member security detail at the mansion that their contracts would not be renewed in the fall, leaving people to believe Charles may be forcing Andrew to downsize to a smaller property.

"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them," a source told The Sun.