Russian Commander Revolts Against Vladimir Putin and Demands Coup Over Ukraine Failure

The head of the Russian private militia is coming after Vladimir Putin. In a scathing video, Georgy Zakrevsky, who is the founder of the Paladin PMC, slammed the President for his failures in the military over Ukraine and called for a coup.
Zakrevsky also went on to attack Putin for the social and economic issues within the country and pleaded with the people of Russia to rise up.
"Our country is not just on the brink of disaster or already right next to it, our country is already in trouble, in big trouble," he warned in the recording. "Drones are flying all over central Russia, right up to Moscow and St. Petersburg. They even attacked the Kremlin."
"Our Black Sea fleet is being pushed out. It's being pushed out as if we are not a great power with a great fleet, but some third-rate country," he continued. "Our aviation is practically not working because it is also being pushed out. We are standing in the same positions that we took more than two years ago, and partly in those to which we retreated."
"The population is dying out, becoming impoverished, drinking itself to death. No one cares," Zakrevsky added. "All they have time to do is bring in migrants. And all this was done by the so-called 'president,' 'The Great' Putin.'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently launched "vacuum bombs," which have the capability to suffocate massive amounts of people and cause their lungs to explode.
In June, Russia was accused of beheading captured Ukrainian soldiers after a decapitated body was uncovered by an aerial reconnaissance team. "We have received information that Russian commanders have ordered not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty – by beheading," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin alleged.
“This is yet another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents, but a planned strategy of the Russian regime," he added. "This is terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century and these criminal orders were given at the level of the battalion and company leadership."
Putin's evil has continued to spread, as his new right-hand man, professor Sergei Karaganov, claimed the leader was "God's child" sent to save humanity. "The situation was dire. I remember me and my comrades fighting without any hope left. And at some point, God Almighty took pity on us [and sent Putin]. Now Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], you have a difficult task. Not only to win but also to save the world which is sliding and being pushed into a World War," he stated.
