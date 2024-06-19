'Horrifying': Russia Accused of Beheading Ukrainian Soldiers as Mad Vladimir Putin Meets With Kim Jong Un in North Korea
Russia was recently accused of beheading captured Ukrainian soldiers as Vladimir Putin traveled to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a harrowing development to come more than two years after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it was revealed that the beheaded body of a Ukrainian soldier was discovered by an aerial reconnaissance team on Monday.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin indicated that the “horrifying evidence” pointed to a "barbaric" new policy adopted by Russia’s commanders.
“We have received information that Russian commanders have ordered not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty – by beheading,” Kostin said on Tuesday.
The beheading incident reportedly took place in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and underscored the severity of Kostin’s claims. The general added that the new practice appeared to be part of a calculated new strategy for Russia.
“This is yet another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents, but a planned strategy of the Russian regime,” he explained.
“This is terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century,” Kostin continued, “and these criminal orders were given at the level of the battalion and company leadership.”
The international community reacted with shock and outrage over the alleged beheading committed by Putin’s troops against a Ukrainian soldier.
Human rights organizations and foreign governments called for immediate investigations into the suspected war crimes.
Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russian forces have reportedly continued to make strategic gains in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The British Defense Ministry warned that Russian troops were closing in on a critical Ukrainian supply line.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the challenging situation but expressed confidence in his forces.
Zelenskyy also asserted that his troops were “gradually” forcing Russian soldiers to retreat from the Kharkiv region following a cross-border offensive initiated by Russia back in May.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Russia has started beheading Ukrainian soldiers came as Vladimir Putin traveled to North Korea for the first time in 24 years to meet with Kim Jong Un.
The Russian despot announced his plan to visit North Korea on Monday and arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the first day of a two-day trip.
Flash forward to Wednesday, and Putin and Kim reportedly signed an agreement that pledged mutual aid should Russia or North Korea face “aggression” from the West.
Kim acknowledged that Russia and North Korea shared a “fiery friendship” but dubbed the pair’s new agreement their “strongest ever treaty.”
Putin reportedly called the new agreement a “breakthrough document” and expressed his desire to bring Russia and North Korea’s diplomatic relations to a higher level amid increasing pressures from the West.