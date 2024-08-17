Revealed: Simone Biles' 'Penniless' Biological Mom Living in Poverty as She Flaunts Birkins, Range Rover and Multi-Million Dollar Texas Mansion
Simone Biles' biological mom is opening up about living an opposite life from her Olympian daughter. While the 27-year-old relishes in her world championships and brand deals, Shanon Biles lives in near poverty in Columbus, Ohio.
Simone and the woman who gave her life have been largely estranged since the athlete's grandparents took her in at three years old. Shanon claimed the two talked briefly on occasion but that her famous child hadn't sent her any money to improve her circumstances.
"Of course I would accept her help," Shanon told Daily Mail in a recent interview about Simone, who is worth a reported $25 million. "She hasn’t [offered] it so far. I’m here. I’m okay."
The decorated talent hasn't been shy about showing off what her hard work has earned her. After Simone, who also has shown off her luxury Range Rover and Texas mansion, was spotted with a pricey Hermès bag, she responded to the backlash in a Threads post, writing, "My parents bought me my Hermès bag. Don't be mad at me, be mad at your parents."
Shanon has been candid about the personal struggles that led her to give up Simone to her parents. "It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn't able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn't want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn't right," the 50-year-old stated.
"I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward," Shannon said of what she would tell her daughter. "But there's a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life."
When asked about how she's been making an income, Shannon revealed, "I'm not working right now because of medical issues but when I do work, I work as a cashier at Save A Lot. I'm not the person I used to be. I'm okay, today. I'm a loving person. I'd give you the shirt off my back. I'm very different from what I've been portrayed."
In a 2016 interview with the same publication, the matriarch said, "When we signed the [adoption] papers, it was like my dad flipped a switch on me – no communication, don’t call, and don’t visit. That’s how it was at the beginning. It was hard to give up my kids but I had to do what I had to, I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and he didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right."
In an interview earlier this year, the Team USA member opened up on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast about the dynamics in her family.
"That’s also crazy explaining to people because I’m like, ‘My biological mom is also my dad’s daughter, and I call him Dad,’” she explained. “So it’s just like, everybody’s h---- confused … It’s a whole family tree that you’re like, 'Don’t make me explain it. My parents are my parents. I got chosen. Feeling blessed.'"
