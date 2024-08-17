Revealed: Simone Biles' 'Penniless' Biological Mom Living in Poverty as She Flaunts Birkins, Range Rover and Multi-Million Dollar Texas Mansion

"I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward," Shannon said of what she would tell her daughter. "But there's a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life."

When asked about how she's been making an income, Shannon revealed, "I'm not working right now because of medical issues but when I do work, I work as a cashier at Save A Lot. I'm not the person I used to be. I'm okay, today. I'm a loving person. I'd give you the shirt off my back. I'm very different from what I've been portrayed."

In a 2016 interview with the same publication, the matriarch said, "When we signed the [adoption] papers, it was like my dad flipped a switch on me – no communication, don’t call, and don’t visit. That’s how it was at the beginning. It was hard to give up my kids but I had to do what I had to, I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and he didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right."