Blake Lively Under Siege: Disgruntled Fans Return 'It Ends With Us' Star’s New Hair Products Amid Drama Justin Baldoni

Composite photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's haircare line for Target isn't doing as well as she thought it would.

Aug. 17 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Blake Lively's rough summer continues to get worse. As the Gossip Girl alum's feud with her, It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni continues to take the internet by storm, displeased fans have been returning her new haircare products in droves.

Last month, Lively launched her Target-exclusive brand, Blake Brown, ahead of the release of the headline-making movie. However, the former teen star has come under fire for promoting the products as a part of the film, which deals heavily with domestic violence.

Blake Lively has been under fire amid her feud with 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni.

In a TikTok shared by a user named Kate Perry, she claimed a "cool teen working at the customer service desk at Target" revealed to her that many people were coming back to the store to return items from Lively's line.

"She said that s--- is not worth 20 bucks," she continued. "I was returning something and I saw the bottle of shampoo on the counter and I was like oh can I smell that?? And she goes, 'sure but everyone's been returning it."'

Other influences have expressed their displeasure with the products. "First of all, it takes up a lot of room. It's clunky. Then you have to use two hands to unscrew it, put the cap down, use both hands [to pour]," entrepreneur Emma Nacewicz said in a video.

Blake Lively fans have been returning her haircare products to Target amid the controversy.

"It's not just a pump-and-go or squeeze-and-go. Honestly, having this top like this is beyond obnoxious," she added of the items. "First of all, it doesn't even make my hair un-greasy. All it does is make it tacky. It's amazing as a texturing spray. But you have to wash your hair the next day because it is just stuck. It makes your hair like sticky."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lively and Baldoni's inner circles have gone back and forth about the drama that allegedly went down on set of the Colleen Hover adaptation.

According to people close to the Age of Adaline alum, she claimed the filmmaker fat-shamed her and lingered too long during a kissing scene. However, a source close to Baldoni asked how much she weighed because he was supposed to pick her up during a scene and had a history of back problems.

Clips of Blake Lively being rude to journalists have lit up social media.

Lively has also missed the mark with the public when it came to how she's promoted the film. After claiming viewers should "grab their girls, wear florals" and head to the theater, social media users have come after her about not letting people know the movie deals with heavy issues like domestic violence.

“Blake Lively spending the entire press run for her new film, which is about domestic violence and abuse, acting like it’s a fun gals night out like seeing Mamma Mia and promoting her businesses at the same time is INSANE behavior," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned.

Blake Lively has also been slammed for the insensitive way she's promoted 'It Ends With Us.'

