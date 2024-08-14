Blake Lively ‘Felt Fat-Shamed’ by ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Justin Baldoni — After Actor ‘Asked About Her Weight to Prevent Injuring His Back’

Insiders close to the situation said the alleged fat-shaming incident in question centered on a scene in which Baldoni was required to lift Lively into the air.

Baldoni reportedly has a history with back problems. Prior to filming the scene, sources said he consulted with his on-set personal trainer and inquired about how much Lively weighed so that he could properly prepare for the scene to prevent further injury.

Sources said when Lively found out her co-star was asking how much she weighed, she felt “fat-shamed” after welcoming her fourth child last year.