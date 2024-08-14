Blake Lively ‘Felt Fat-Shamed’ by ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Justin Baldoni — After Actor ‘Asked About Her Weight to Prevent Injuring His Back’
Drama around Blake Lively’s latest flick continues to mount with new accusations of fat-shaming.
The Gossip Girl actress, 36, allegedly told several individuals her co-star made her uncomfortable on the set of It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel by the same name.
According to sources, Baldoni questioning the 36-year-old’s weight added to tension between the co-stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders close to the situation said the alleged fat-shaming incident in question centered on a scene in which Baldoni was required to lift Lively into the air.
Baldoni reportedly has a history with back problems. Prior to filming the scene, sources said he consulted with his on-set personal trainer and inquired about how much Lively weighed so that he could properly prepare for the scene to prevent further injury.
Sources said when Lively found out her co-star was asking how much she weighed, she felt “fat-shamed” after welcoming her fourth child last year.
Another incident that allegedly made the actress feel “uncomfortable” was during a passionate kissing scene. Insiders said Lively felt Baldoni “lingered” on the kiss for longer than the scene required.
Meanwhile, Lively has been accused of not taking the film’s sensitive domestic violence storyline seriously.
During the press tour, the actress has appeared to be more focused on launching her new hair care line and helping husband Ryan Reynolds promote his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.
A critic on X called out Lively, saying: “Blake Lively spending the entire press run for her new film, which is about domestic violence and abuse, acting like it’s a fun gals night out like seeing ‘Mamma Mia’ and promoting her businesses at the same time is INSANE behavior.”
The actress recently took to Instagram and reshared an interview clip from the BBC in which she discusses her character, Lily Bloom.
In the clip, Lively said: “She is not just a survivor, and she’s not just a victim, and while those are huge things to be, they are not her identity.”
She stated her character was “not defined by something someone else did to her or an event that happened to her, even if it’s multiple events.”
In her Instagram story, the actress wrote a detailed note over the interview clip. Her message thanked “everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women and the multitude we hold”.
Lively added: “It Ends With Us is a story of female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it.
“We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses. Thank you all for embracing @itendswithusmovie with the same pain, love and joy we had sharing it with you all.”
She followed up with another story post that included statistics on domestic violence along with a hotline link for those needing “immediate help”.
