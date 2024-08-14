Biden Document Dump: White House Releases Emails Showing First Son Hunter Asked US Government for Assistance With Lucrative Burisma Business Deal

Newly released documents show Hunter Biden once asked the U.S. government for help securing a potentially lucrative energy deal while his father was still vice president.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hunter, 54, wrote a letter to then-U.S. Ambassador to Italy John Phillips in 2016 on behalf of Burisma – a Ukrainian energy company Hunter was a board member of.

A Commerce Department official, who was based in the U.S. Embassy in Rome and tasked with responding, replied: “I want to be careful about promising too much.