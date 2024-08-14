Frail Frankie Valli, 90, Sparks Health Fears as He Struggles to Lip-Sync at Latest Gig: ‘Who’s Doing This to Him?... Let the Man Retire!’
Legendary singer Frankie Valli looked like a shell of his former self during a recent performance.
A frail Valli, 90, sparked concern for his health after he struggled to lip-sync at a recent show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A viral video of the elderly singer's recent performance prompted outrage from fans online. In the clip, which has been viewed over four million times on X, Valli appeared to have trouble moving on stage.
He held the microphone far from his face as he struggled to lip-sync with background music. Later in the video, the Four Seasons frontman looked lost and confused in front of the crowd.
One X user replied to the video: "Give him peace… he is 90."
Another user wrote: "Let the old dude rest."
A third commented: "Jesus, that’s horrible. Poor guy should be home with a recliner and an old dog."
The performance took place on August 3 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California. Valli appeared shaky on his feet as he attempted to climb a flight of stairs while clutching a handrail.
As the crowd erupted in applause for the singer, he briefly paused before continuing onto the stage.
Though the show opened with one of Valli’s biggest hits, Grease, he looked confused as he mumbled the song’s lyrics.
As his backup dancers moved around him during Can’t Keep My Eyes Off You, Valli slowly snapped his fingers. Despite concern from fans – and the singer's unsteady appearance – a representative for Valli insisted there's nothing to worry about.
The representative told an outlet: “Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing. The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music.
“Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90. We should all be so lucky.”
While the rep insisted the singer still enjoyed entertaining crowds in his twilight years, online critics felt the performance had sinister undertones – and suggested the singer was being forced to perform.
One X user went as far as to claim the show looked like “elder abuse” – and another asked: "Who is doing this to Frankie Valli? This is hard to watch.”
After watching the video, a fan wrote: “Man that’s a tough watch. Someone needs their trust fund filled up to be putting him on stage like that.”
Others felt the video showed Valli's commitment to his craft and said: “We need to protect him for as long as we can. His dedication after all these years is incredible.”
Shockingly, Valli has more shows scheduled as the Four Seasons farewell tour – titled The Last Encore – has bookings until April 2025.
Valli announced his last tour in October 2023. In a press release he said was “eternally grateful for the love and support” he's received “throughout the decades”.
