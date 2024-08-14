Prosecutors Slap Down Bryan Kohberger’s Motion to Move Quadruple Murder Trial Outside Moscow

Prosecutors in the quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger have issued their formal opposition to the defense’s request to move the high-profile trial out of Latah County, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a new court filing, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, who is seeking the death penalty in the case, argued the defense was unconvincing in their push to change the venue for the scheduled June 2025 trial, Front Page Detectives reported.