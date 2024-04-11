Reese Witherspoon Privately Seething Over Rival Blake Lively as She 'Doesn't Like Copycats': Report
Rivals Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively are rumored to have quietly disliked each other for years — but sources claimed their alleged simmering resentment is threatening to boil over now that the ambitious actresses-turned-producers are both developing projects from Australian author, Liane Moriarty, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Witherspoon, 48, is raring to launch a third season of her hit Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane's book of the same name. But a tipster tattled that many folks in Tinseltown allegedly believe she's only hot for the project because 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum Blake is "pushing hard" to bring Moriarty's novel The Husband's Secret to the screen.
The insider told the National Enquirer, "Reese doesn't appreciate copycats — especially when she deserves credit for exposing American TV viewers to Laine's stories in the first place. They're just way past the point of letting bygones be bygones and ever becoming friends."
Adding fuel to the fire, spies snitched that both babes are battling to be the Hollywood ambassador for superstar singer Taylor Swift's anticipated push into filmmaking.
However, the insider is betting on Lively.
"She's one of Taylor's closest friends. It's hard to imagine it going any other way," the insider hissed.
Witherspoon sold her production company Hello Sunshine in 2021 for $900 million — but sources dished that hasn't put a dent in her drive.
"She's still out there every day in the trenches — pitching and selling shows and films in an incredibly competitive market," the source told the outlet. "She's talking to the same buyers Blake is — all the time."
The insider continued, "Unlike Blake — who has her business and marketing genius husband Ryan Reynolds advising her – Reese is kind of doing it alone and is still very intent on topping her own biggest successes."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Witherspoon and Lively's reps for comment.
The pair aren't the only ones compared in the industry. Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow entered the conversation when a reporter asked how her lifestyle brand compares to the ones created by Witherspoon and Lively.
"This is a very interesting question, because I wonder if George Clooney would be asked about Puff Daddy’s ancillary liquor line," she fired back, seemingly annoyed.
"I’m fascinated how the media in particular are so confounded by entrepreneurial women doing something outside of their box. Jessica [Alba], especially, who’s a friend of mine—our businesses could not be more different. There’s not a lifestyle piece to her business. The fundamentals of our sites are very different. Reese launched—our businesses have similarities, but hers has retail. People are grasping at straws to tie us together and I get it, because it makes a good story, but I’m slightly offended by this sort of generalization that happens with myself and Jessica and Reese and Blake," Paltrow stated.