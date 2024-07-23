Your tip
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled Over Fourth Child’s Name – After Keeping it Secret for 17 Months: ‘What Does That Even Mean?’

Composite photo of actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds.
Source: By: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were taunted by online trolls after revealing their fourth child's name.

Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have been tight-lipped about the name and sex of their fourth child — until now.

The Marvel star finally revealed the name of the couple's youngest child 17 months after their birth — and the internet responded by brutally trolling the couple over the unusual moniker they picked out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ryan reynolds blake lively trolled after revealing fourth baby name
Reynolds and Blake welcomed their fourth child together in early 2023.

Reynolds, 47, slyly disclosed that his fourth child's name is Olin while speaking to a crowd at the premiere of his latest film — Deadpool & Wolverine at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

The actor told the crowd: "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."

ryan reynolds anxiety
After 17 months of secrecy, the actor revealed the baby's name at the NYC premiere of his new movie.

Reynolds continued to speak directly to his family at the theater: "I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

"I love that my entire family is here."

ryan reynolds blake lively trolled after revealing fourth baby name
Internet trolls quickly branded the name Olin a ‘weird’ choice and joked about pal Taylor Swift using it in her songs.

The name Olin has Nordic origins and means ancestor's heir or inherit. While it's been a popular choice for boys in Nordic cultures, fans only were quick to criticize the couple over what some considered a "weird" moniker.

On X, one user reacted to the news: "Celebrities give their kids decent names challenge: failed."

Another wrote: "We [are] making up names I see" and a third commented: "What the h*ll does that even mean."

Many joked that Reynolds and Lively's close friend, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, would have trouble fitting the name into her lyrics, as she's done in the past with their first three children.

As Swifties know, the singer has referenced the couple's three children — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — in several songs. Reynolds previously confirmed this was no coincidence during a SiriusXM interview, in which he said it was "an honor" for Swift to reference his children's names in her work, while noting he and his wife "trust her implicitly".

ryan reynolds blake lively trolled after revealing fourth baby name
Swift has referenced the couple's three other children — James, Inez and Betty — in several of her past songs.

Social media trolls were quick to call back to Swift's music upon learning the news of the couple's fourth child's name.

One user commented: "Taylor is gonna have to work that into a song some how."

Another joked: "Can’t wait to hear the name Olin on TS12."

A third mocked the unusual name choice and asked: "Explain in swiftie terms."

