Fat Shamed? Kim Kardashian Compares Khloe to Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' in Ugly Jab

Kim Kardashian eviscerated younger sis Khloe Kardashian by comparing her to Brendan Fraser in his Oscar-winning role The Whale, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kim shocked viewers with the comment in this week's episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Source: hulu The insult made it on the latest episode of their Hulu reality show.

The squabbling sisters were fighting about everything from doing Kim's daughter Chicago's hair to Khloe's homebody ways when the American Horror Story actress went for the jugular. After admitting "Khloe has really been pissing me off lately" and that she wanted to "get some things off my chest and just really clear the air" before their trip to Aspen, the lawyer-in-training stormed towards her sister and unleashed several insults before criticizing the Good American founder for shutting herself inside her mansion after her relationship with Tristan Thompson came to a stretching halt.

"Well, I have a bone to pick with you," Kim told her sister, as Khloe responded, "What now?" "Just about your delivery on things," Kim stated before going on a long-winded rant that eventually ended with her comparing Khloé's lifestyle to Fraser's obese character.

Source: Hulu Kim criticized Khloe for her homebody lifestyle while making the comparison.

"Maybe you wouldn't have such a stick up your a-- over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit," Kim said when discussing their argument over Chicago's hair. "Interact with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long. We're great, I know, but you need some other human interaction."

Kim then talked about a get-together that they both attended with friends. "I feel like I was talking to everyone the whole night," Kim said. "No, I know but was like little things were I was just like… be present. It's like The Whale. The guy won't leave his house cause he's, you know…" Khloe interrupted, asking her sister, "I'm Brendan Fraser?"

Source: A24 Fraser won an Academy Award for the project.

"I'm just saying… I don't know why that came to mind," Kim responded, causing Khloe to pause for concern. "Oh I thought you were gonna say I look like a whale, I'm like what," the mom of two told her big sister. That's when Kim offered an R-rated alternative reason for Khloe's mood swings.

"You don't realize that sometimes you have a stick up your a-- and it's like sometimes you're like, God, she just needs to get f-----." Khloe agreed, adding, "Maybe."

Source: mega Kim accused Khloe of shutting herself behind closed doors after ending her relationship with Tristan.

Khloe has admitted to loving the homebody lifestyle all season and keeping occupied with her two children. The reality star is Mom to daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 1, whom she shares with her ex Tristan. Khloe and the NBA star ended their relationship for good in 2021 after she discovered he was locked in a secret paternity battle with a woman he got pregnant months before the world learned they were expecting Tatum via surrogate.

