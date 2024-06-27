The Avengers: Endgame star suffered numerous injuries including 38 broken bones as well as a collapsed lung, pierced liver, and severe laceration in his head.

"I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now," he shared during a recent "Smartless" podcast interview.

"Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing," Renner continued.