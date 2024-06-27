Jeremy Renner's Injury Horror: Hollywood Star Admits He 'Just Don't Have the Energy' to Play 'Challenging' Characters After Near-Death Snow Plow Accident
Box office sensation Jeremy Renner admitted that he no longer has "the energy" to take on particular roles after a terrifying snow plow accident nearly claimed his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Renner, once a bonafide action star, said he remains focused on his recovery following his 12-day ICU stay after being run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow on January 1, 2023, in Reno, Nevada.
The Avengers: Endgame star suffered numerous injuries including 38 broken bones as well as a collapsed lung, pierced liver, and severe laceration in his head.
"I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now," he shared during a recent "Smartless" podcast interview.
"Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing," Renner continued.
Renner recently described the overwhelming pain he experienced while being crushed by the massive machine. "I remember my head cracking on the thing and it just pressing on me — it's exactly like you think it would feel," he told Men's Health. "An immovable object and a crushing force, and something's gotta give."
"But thank God my skull didn't fully give. And then it kept going. Undulate, undulate, undulate, undulate," he revealed. "Cheekbone broke, eye socket broke, and then from the crushing of getting run over by the machine, my eye bulged out. I could see my left eyeball with my right eyeball. I was screaming for a breath."
After months of rest and with the support of his family and fans, the performer got back to work on Mayor of Kingstown back in January when he and fellow castmates began filming the third season, revealing he was "terrified" to return to acting due to feeling far from one hundred percent.
"I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross," he said during the podcast appearance.
Renner revealed he was ultimately able to find his groove while returning to his role as Mike McLusky.
"But if it was a very challenging role, I couldn't have taken it," he confessed. "Not challenging in the sense that — because the show's challenging, but it's if I had to go play Dahmer or something, something so far from me."
Looking ahead, Renner will star in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, his first film since the near-death incident more than one year ago.