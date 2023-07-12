Reconciliation and Recovery? Jeremy Renner's Ex-wife Sonni Joins Him at Lake Tahoe Ranch After Unfollowing Her Ex-Boyfriend Online

Actor Jeremy Renner and ex-wife Sonni Pacheco sparked reconciliation rumors after the two were spotted at his Lake Tahoe ranch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Canadian actress fueled speculation after she and her professional hockey player ex-boyfriend, Nate Thompson, had unfollowed each on social media. Thompson and Pacheco share one daughter, four-month-old Wylder.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, despite their past divorce drama, a source told us that Renner and Pacheco were on good terms following his near-fatal snowplow accident.