Reconciliation and Recovery? Jeremy Renner's Ex-wife Sonni Joins Him at Lake Tahoe Ranch After Unfollowing Her Ex-Boyfriend Online
Actor Jeremy Renner and ex-wife Sonni Pacheco sparked reconciliation rumors after the two were spotted at his Lake Tahoe ranch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Canadian actress fueled speculation after she and her professional hockey player ex-boyfriend, Nate Thompson, had unfollowed each on social media. Thompson and Pacheco share one daughter, four-month-old Wylder.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, despite their past divorce drama, a source told us that Renner and Pacheco were on good terms following his near-fatal snowplow accident.
We're told that Renner and Pacheco set aside their differences after the January 1 freak accident.
On Tuesday, the Marvel star's friend and Rennervations co-host Rory Millikin shared a video on Instagram that was taken from inside Renner's Lake Tahoe home. In the clip, Pacheco could be seen in the background. She also posted to her Instagram and appeared to be at her ex-husband's Nevada ranch.
A day before eagle-eyed fans spotted Pacheco in Millikin's video, the actress posted snaps of a serene forest creek. The landscape looked shockingly similar to a photo of Renner's niece, Kayla, which was taken and shared after visiting the actor.
Pacheco's social media activity extended to not only unfollowing Thompson online but also removing photos of the two from her page. Thompson also appeared to take down posts that featured his baby momma. The activity could be contributed to an insider's take on the state of Renner and Pacheco's relationship since his accident.
"They are both extremely stubborn," the close pal told RadarOnline.com. "But things have calmed down in recent months and of course, she was freaked out by Jeremy’s accident and is relieved to hear he’s doing better."
Renner and Pacheco married in 2014 and were together for 10 months before Pacheco filed for divorce. Their split led to a nasty divorce that included a tense custody battle over their 10-year-old daughter, Ava.
During her 2019 attempt at getting sole custody, Pacheco accused Renner of using cocaine in Ava's presence. Renner denied the accusation.
A year later, Renner headed back to court to request a reduction in monthly child support payments, citing income loss from the pandemic. Pacheco fired back with a request for a drug test, which was ultimately denied.