Jeremy Renner Reveals He Discussed End-Of-Life Decisions With Family After Snowplow Accident: 'Don't Let Me Live On Tubes'

Actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he discussed end-of-life decisions with his family after his near-fatal snowplow accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On New Year's Day, Renner attempted to clear snow outside of his Nevada home. When he exited the snowplow, he forgot to set the parking brake —and the heavy machinery began to slide in the direction of his nephew.

Renner jumped into action to save his nephew but was crushed in the process.