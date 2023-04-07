Jeremy Renner Reveals He Discussed End-Of-Life Decisions With Family After Snowplow Accident: 'Don't Let Me Live On Tubes'
Actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he discussed end-of-life decisions with his family after his near-fatal snowplow accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On New Year's Day, Renner attempted to clear snow outside of his Nevada home. When he exited the snowplow, he forgot to set the parking brake —and the heavy machinery began to slide in the direction of his nephew.
Renner jumped into action to save his nephew but was crushed in the process.
In an interview with Diane Sawyer, the Marvel actor revealed that he was awake for the entirety of the gruesome accident — and given the extent of his injuries, he wasn't sure he would pull through.
Renner said that when the 14,300 PistenBully snowplow crushed him, he "lost a lot of flesh and bone."
The actor shared that after the accident, he kept his daughter from seeing him — and began to discuss the heartbreaking reality of end-of-life care with his family.
Renner was airlifted to a Reno hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, which included over 30 broken bones.
The actor revealed that at that time, he wasn't convinced that he would survive — and he made his wishes clear to his family.
"Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine," Renner recalled telling his family while in the hospital. "If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now."
While the conversation was grim, Renner wasn't the only one who doubted his survival. Renner's neighbor, who was the first to deliver aid, recalled being with the actor after the accident before he was taken to the hospital.
"At one point I was holding his head — I wouldn’t take my eyes off of him because I didn’t want him to drift off," Barb Fletcher, Renner's neighbor said. "And at one point, he just got a clammy feel to him and he turned this gray-green color. And I feel in my heart like I lost him for a second."
"He closed his eyes. I really do feel like he passed away for a few seconds," Fletcher added.
Renner acknowledged the helpers that supported him in his time of need — and in an ironic twist, the actor said his nephew saved his life.
"If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have. Surely," Renner told Sawyer. "Surely, but I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex."