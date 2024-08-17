Harry and Meghan's Assassination Fright: Scared Sussexes Being Shielded From Shooters' Bullets By Presidential 'Ballistic Briefcase' — 'It's Like a 007 Gadget'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being trolled for their overzealous protective detail for their trip to Columbia. During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit, a security guard hovered over them with a "ballistic briefcase" to shield the pair from any potential assassination attempts.
On Friday, April 16, before the pair greeted locals at the La Giralda school, located in a dangerous suburb of the city, a guard exited the vehicle ahead of Harry and Meghan to drape the black shield over them. The same gear is used to protect the country's Vice President Francia Marquez, who hosted the famous duo.
Social media went wild ripping the estranged royals apart for thinking they needed that they were "important enough" to need that many people ensuring their safety with "James Bond" style security. "This pair have 007 gadgets protecting them... But no one knows who the h--- they are," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user pointed out.
"If that’s the kind of protection they required for that 'event', it’s pretty shocking that they would put those children in potential harm’s way," a second added.
"Literally no one would bother going to jail for these two. They’re not as important as they think they are! It’s all for show," a third added.
Their motorcade comprised of 14 cars with the perimeter of the building heavily guarded by soldiers, police, and private security personnel. "It's Like a 007 Gadget," a source explained.
Despite the internet questioning the need, Columbia has seen a string of violence. The country's second-in-command has been the target of many assassination attempts. Marquez's protection team discovered 7kg of explosives buried in a rural road on the road to her home in the southwestern province of Cauca.
The politician's family was targeted as her father and six-year-old nephew escaped a man with a gun shot up a vehicle they were in.
The area where Harry and Meghan visited, the Bogota district of Santa Fe, was featured on an episode of Apple TV show No Go Zones -The World's Toughest Places. According to the series, it is a place where "Colombian gangsters and pimps in charge and all manner of homeless people and addicts find their way to the wasteland of Bogota.” When it gets late, the area of Bogota's red-light district that boats prostitution, drugs and violence.
Despite the risk, the drop-by from the A-listers was welcome. "It was so special for us to have Harry and Meghan come and visit us and the staff and children were all very excited. It was a lovely experience to have them here. 'They visited various parts of the school including the memorial museum section where they learned about people who have been killed in previous conflicts in Colombia's history," Diana Basto, the School CEO, expressed in an interview with The Mirror.
