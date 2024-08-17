'Widespread Panic': Top Hollywood Stars 'Fear Own Drug Habits Could be Exposed' in Wake of Matthew Perry Drug Dragnet

Hollywood has been shaken to its core over the investigation into why Matthew Perry died. After it was ruled that the Friends star's passing in October 2023 was due to the "acute effects of ketamine" allegedly supplied to him by "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha, the rest of her A-list clients fear their names could be brought into the case.

Sangha, along with Perry's longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who allegedly administered three doses of the drug on the day of his demise, and his doctor Salvador Plasencia were all recently charged in connection to the 17 Again actor's death.