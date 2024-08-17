J. Lo Stabbed in the Heart Again: Ben Affleck REUNITES With Jennifer Garner For Japan Vacation Amid Lopez Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to be the most amicable exes, as the pair recently linked up to bring their kids on a family trip to Japan.

Despite his endless marital woes with his current spouse, Jennifer Lopez, the Argo star, 52, took time to reunite with the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, to spend quality time with their children Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12, halfway around the world.

With Affleck's contentious dynamic with the Selena actress,55, he's reportedly confided in Garner, whom he finalized his divorce from in 2018.