J. Lo Stabbed in the Heart Again: Ben Affleck REUNITES With Jennifer Garner For Japan Vacation Amid Lopez Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner showed how friendly they are as they linked up for a trip to Japan.

Aug. 17 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to be the most amicable exes, as the pair recently linked up to bring their kids on a family trip to Japan.

Despite his endless marital woes with his current spouse, Jennifer Lopez, the Argo star, 52, took time to reunite with the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, to spend quality time with their children Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12, halfway around the world.

With Affleck's contentious dynamic with the Selena actress,55, he's reportedly confided in Garner, whom he finalized his divorce from in 2018.

A source told Fox News Digital Affleck and the Alias alum are "best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting."

On Thursday, August 15, Garner took to Instagram to share photos of videos from their getaway. However, the Boston native was not featured in any of the footage.

The time spent with his first wife comes as Affleck and Lopez have been struggling in their relationship for months after getting married in 2022. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Air star had to take a step back from their romance because the "Get Right" singer's lavish tendencies was putting his sobriety at risk.

Our insider claimed, "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."

Affleck, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction, was said to be "risking his sobriety in that environment” Lopez had created and “had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse."

“It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him," a source explained.

In 2021, the father-of-three infamously said the breakdown of his union with the Yes Day star deeply impacted his sobriety. “It’s part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped," he claimed.

"I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be the solution," Affleck continued.

Although the Good Will Hunting star and Lopez have yet to announce a split, Affleck recently snapped up his own multi-million-dollar mansion in California. "He’s moving on. His plate is full. That’s just how Ben deals with adversity now that he’s committed to staying sober: He buckles down and focuses on the work. He’s not looking back," the insider added.

