Jeopardy Crisis Goes Nuclear! 'Raging' Ken Jennings 'Told to Shut Up' About Being Passed Over For Colin Jost As Host of Game Show Spin-Off

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings is "raging" after being passed over to host a new spinoff of the hit game show, but is being warned to keep his mouth shut about it or risk getting the boot entirely, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Longtime Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 42, was chosen ahead of Jennings, 50, to helm Pop Culture Jeopardy, a team game focused on topics like alternative rock, sports, film and Broadway.

Production for the show, which will stream on Amazon Prime, is set to begin later this month.