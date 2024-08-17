Jeopardy Crisis Goes Nuclear! 'Raging' Ken Jennings 'Told to Shut Up' About Being Passed Over For Colin Jost As Host of Game Show Spin-Off
Jeopardy host Ken Jennings is "raging" after being passed over to host a new spinoff of the hit game show, but is being warned to keep his mouth shut about it or risk getting the boot entirely, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Longtime Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 42, was chosen ahead of Jennings, 50, to helm Pop Culture Jeopardy, a team game focused on topics like alternative rock, sports, film and Broadway.
Production for the show, which will stream on Amazon Prime, is set to begin later this month.
An insider dished: "It's open knowledge in Jeopardy circles Ken feels slighted. And he does have a reason to feel insecure because it's a clear indication the bosses want to add some much-needed pizzazz to the franchise.
"Ken may have been Jeopardy's greatest champion and a favorite of Alex Trebek, but there's only so much room for sentiment when it comes to cold, hard ratings."
With Ryan Seacrest's heralded arrival at Wheel of Fortune, plus Drew Carey and Steve Harvey still killing it on The Price is Right and Family Feud respectively, our source said there was a ton of pressure and scrutiny on Jennings at the moment.
The Jeopardy host has gotten backlash from irate fans this season over misleading clues, incorrectly credited songs, confusing responses and other bloopers.
Our source said: "Ken's high-profile gaffes haven't helped him any. If Colin comes in and knocks it out of the park, as expected, it could be big trouble for Ken. He knows that and is petrified."
Jennings has said he would take a pay cut to avoid being replaced as the face of the show.
He landed the gig a decade and a half after making game show history with his record-breaking 74-episode winning streak in 2004. After returning to Jeopardy for various championship tournaments over the years, he went from contestant to taking over for legendary late host Trebek in 2021.
But since getting the job, the power has apparently gone "straight to his head", another source said previously.
The insider claimed his "his britches are bigger than ever, and they were pretty big before", saying Jennings "complains when his suits don't fit, even when he's up and down on the scale.
"He wants more makeup, then says it's too much. He gets mad when people don't laugh at his jokes. He carries a grudge."
His co-workers were "sorry to see" his predecessor Mayim Bialik go.
The Big Bang Theory actress said she was deeply grateful for the experience, announcing she would no longer appear on the game show after Sony decided to have just one host for the forthcoming season.
Jennings was, of course, pleased to be offered the full-time role when execs contacted him, the tipster said, noting: "He thinks he deserves the job. He keeps carrying on like he's the savior of the show."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.