Billy Ray Cyrus 'Furious at Handing Over Royalties for Songs With Ex Firerose': 'If He Could Have Left Her With Nothing, He Would Have!'
Billy Ray Cyrus is fuming because he has to sign over any credits and future royalties for songs he wrote with his ex, Firerose, as part of their divorce deal, an insider tells RadarOnline.com.
The tipster claimed: "Even that was too much for Billy Ray. If he could have left her with nothing, he would have – the split was that bitter and acrimonious. To him, she's nothing but a con woman."
The severed spouses finally reached a divorce deal ending their blink-and-you-missed-it seven-month marriage. Despite his qualms over the agreement, the Achy Breaky Heart singer will not have to give his ex a cent of his reported $10million fortune, the source added.
In a statement, the country crooner alleged the 37-year-old Australian singer-songwriter only married him in an effort to boost her public profile.
He wrote: "It's unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that's for sure."
Miley's estranged dad first slapped Firerose with divorce papers in May after seeking an annulment on the grounds the marriage was supposedly "fraudulent". He also accused her of spending their short time together picking his pockets.
In June, he filed for a temporary restraining order against his ex, alleging she racked up nearly $100k in charges using his credit card without his permission. He claimed she made make payments including $50k to a law firm, and another $10k to the United States Treasury.
Firerose fired back in a counter-suit, claiming to have gotten permission from Cyrus to use his card.
Our source explained: "Of course, Billy Ray sees things a little differently."
His ex also accused the She's Not Cryin' Anymore singer of "ambushing" her with divorce papers the day before she was to undergo a double mastectomy.
Their bitter court battle has seen each side make claims of nasty behavior by the other. Firerose alleged verbal, emotional and psychological abuse by Cyrus, who said he endured to similar treatment from her.
The Small Town Road hitmaker further complained Firerose had isolated him from family members.
The former couple signed off on their divorce agreement on August 5, more than a decade after they first met when Firerose auditioned for Hannah Montana. They went on to write music together during the pandemic and got engaged in August 2022, tying the knot last October.
Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for their sudden split.
Fans were shocked to learn about the abrupt end to the marriage – especially after Firerose posted a wedding tribute on Instagram in April, writing: "6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn't always easy… but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you Lord!"
Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years.
