Billy Ray Cyrus 'Furious at Handing Over Royalties for Songs With Ex Firerose': 'If He Could Have Left Her With Nothing, He Would Have!'

The severed spouses finally reached a divorce deal ending their blink-and-you-missed-it seven-month marriage. Despite his qualms over the agreement, the Achy Breaky Heart singer will not have to give his ex a cent of his reported $10million fortune, the source added.

In a statement, the country crooner alleged the 37-year-old Australian singer-songwriter only married him in an effort to boost her public profile.

He wrote: "It's unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that's for sure."

Miley's estranged dad first slapped Firerose with divorce papers in May after seeking an annulment on the grounds the marriage was supposedly "fraudulent". He also accused her of spending their short time together picking his pockets.