It's Britney, B----! Spears 'Set to Use Biopic to Make Villains out of Exes Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari — And Her Controlling Dad Jamie'
Britney Spears is itching to put the pressure on ex-beau Justin Timberlake, former hubby Sam Asghari, her estranged dad, Jamie, and others she feels have wronged her in the past, according to sources.
As for how she plans to do that, RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star will reportedly bring the hammer down on her biggest enemies in an upcoming biopic based on her best-selling memoir.
A source said: "They better brace themselves for major embarrassment because Britney isn't going to hold back."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Toxic singer, 42, recently announced her 2023 book, The Woman in Me, will get the silver screen treatment.
Taking to X, she wrote: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."
Euphoria babe Sydney Sweeney, 26, is among the actresses interested in playing the Princess of Pop. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is also set to helm the project, which will be produced by Hollywood vet Marc Platt.
The source added: "Britney is over the moon about the movie and very involved in all aspects of it. She sold a ton of books, but she knows even more people are likely to watch the movie."
Despite her recent success, the troubled pop star has been at odds with her family for years, and our source explained they won't come out "smelling like roses" in the biopic.
The source said: "Her dad will be a major villain in it."
The award-winning artist also slammed ex-boyfriend Justin, 43, in her memoir, alleging he cheated on her and pressured her into getting an abortion.
Still, she "feels she was way too easy on him and will have a chance to go even harder on him in the movie", according to the source.
Meanwhile, her marriage to Sam, 30, crashed after her memoir was published. The pair confirmed they'd called it quits in August 2023 following 14 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.
And while she had kind things to say about her then-husband in her book, she'll now have the chance to vent about him as well.
The source added: "This movie is going to be a massive catharsis for Britney, not to mention a major payday. She's taking her power back and loving it."
