It's Britney, B----! Spears 'Set to Use Biopic to Make Villains out of Exes Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari — And Her Controlling Dad Jamie'

A source said: "They better brace themselves for major embarrassment because Britney isn't going to hold back."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Toxic singer, 42, recently announced her 2023 book, The Woman in Me, will get the silver screen treatment.

Taking to X, she wrote: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

Euphoria babe Sydney Sweeney, 26, is among the actresses interested in playing the Princess of Pop. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is also set to helm the project, which will be produced by Hollywood vet Marc Platt.