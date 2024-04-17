Producer Carol Baum Regrets Slamming Sydney Sweeney With Claims She's 'Not Pretty and Can't Act'

Baum, who has over 34 films under her belt starring A-list talent, admitted that she shouldn't have made the original comments in hindsight — especially not on a public scale.

Hollywood producer Carol Baum found herself at the center of controversy after blasting Sydney Sweeney 's acting skills and appearance, having since backpedaled on her remarks while expressing remorse for her criticisms against the rising star.

Baum found herself at the center of controversy after blasting the star's acting skills and appearance.

The producer shared her thoughts about Sweeney with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin before an audience of fans following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers, describing the star's new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, as "unwatchable."

Baum addressed the class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and shared, 'I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'''

"Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, 'Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?'"

"I said, 'Well that's a really good question' … that's a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made."