Cursed Romance! Andrew Garfield's 'Witch' Girlfriend Is 'Too Free a Spirit to Want to Fulfil His Dreams of Having a Family'

Andrew Garfield wants to have a family someday, apparently just not with girlfriend Kate Tomas. While the Amazing Spider Man star is smitten with his self-proclaimed "professional witch" sweetheart, her "free spirit" attitude doesn't mesh well with his plans for the future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: By: MEGA Garfield was romantically linked to Tomas in March.

Tomas – whose professional title is "spiritual mentor" – has served as an adviser to actors Megan Mullally and Lena Dunham. She faced severe backlash from Garfield's fans, who claim she used her magic to seduce him into her life. But Tomas claimed it was just old-fashioned charisma that won over Garfield, 40 – and insisted "magic spells or manipulation" do not work when it comes to securing a romantic partner.

Source: By: @drkatetomas/TikTok Sources said Tomas is a 'free spirit' and Garfield wants to eventually settle down.

Meanwhile, the Hacksaw Ridge star is said to be head over heels for Tomas. But a pal warned despite his current feelings, the romance may not be long-haul material. For one thing, Tomas, who has a doctorate in Catholic theology, has been married and divorced four times – and she considers herself "ethically non-monogamous". Sources close to Garfield revealed: "Andrew adores Kate and he actually gets a kick out of the rise she gets out of people. But he does want to settle down and have a family someday – and Kate is just an unrepentant free spirit."

Source: By: MEGA A close pal made a point to note that Garfield still 'adores' Tomas.

Tomas certainly ruffled feathers when she became romantically linked to the British heartthrob in April. The witchy woman was attacked by obsessed fans – with many of the worst curses being hurled by other women. The 41-year-old addressed insults from her beau's fanbase and said: "F---ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm unattractive, I'm 'less than' in every conceivable way."

In a recent interview, Tomas opened up about being on the receiving end of a barrage of "misogynistic attacks". She declared: "It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow." While critical fans have hurled insults in her direction, dealing with paparazzi hasn't been easy, either.

Source: By: MEGA Garfield previously dated 'Spider Man' co-star Emmas Stone and Alyssa Miller.

On being thrust into public scrutiny because of her famous beau, she said: "They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst." She added the "misogynistic nature" of public interest in her stems from "criticism of how a woman looks" and "what [she] does for work". Tomas said nosey reporters have even bothered her neighbors with questions on whether or not she's "a good person", which she brushed off by saying: "I don’t care."

Garfield and Tomas were first linked in March 2024, when they were spotted – and photographed – holding hands in Malibu, California, on what appeared to be a double-date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. The 40-year-old previously dated Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022, as well as former co-star Emma Stone for four years until they split in 2015.

