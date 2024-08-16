Royal Shock: Kate Middleton 'May Never Return to Full-Time Royal Duties as She Reevaluates Role' After Cancer Fight
Despite recent public appearances, Kate Middleton isn't out of the woods yet – and there's a possibility her role as a public figure could be changed forever.
As the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment, she's reportedly been forced to "reevaluate" her role as a full-time working member of the royal family – opening the door for the possibility that she "may never return" to her duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After months spent hidden away following her cancer diagnosis announcement, fans rejoiced when Kate, 42, stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside husband Prince William, their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – and in-laws King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles for Trooping the Colour.
Seeds of hope that Kate's recovery was trending upward were planted once again when the mother-of-three made an appearance at Wimbledon in July. But a source revealed she's still in the midst of a health crisis that threatens her full-time return to public life.
Journalist Dan Wootton wrote: "Catherine remains seriously unwell, is continuing her chemotherapy treatment and, while she is very conscious of her role, her priorities have understandably changed significantly."
Royal insider and biographer Robert Jobson also agreed – and believed it's now become time for the public to reframe their expectations on Kate's return.
Jobson said: "She is making a solid recovery. But we’re going to have to look at this in a different way going forward.
"In the past people have said, ‘When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full time in the autumn?’ I don’t think so. She’s going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway."
The 42-year-old's sudden absence from public life in December 2023 set off a firestorm of conspiracy theories until she made the heartbreaking announcement she had been diagnosed with cancer, though she did not specify what kind.
The royal biographer noted that Kate, like anyone who has been dealt a "life changing experience", now realizes "how precious life is" and what's most important to them.
For William and Kate, it's their three children.
Jobson added: "They have a very young family. William was absolutely crestfallen, not only at the news of his dad, but his wife being diagnosed and having to go through this treatment as well. I think they have a right to decide how they want to do this. Catherine will be prioritizing her children and supporting William."
The insider believed the Princess of Wales would still "prioritize her patronages" but likely not in a way the public previously expected.
He added: "[W]e’re not going to see a laid out series of engagements so if she can’t make one there’ll be a big drama about it."
On how the crown would handle Kate's potential decision to significantly scale back her role, Jobson suggested they would have little choice but to accept it due to her global support.
Jobson explained: "She’s so important and so precious that the Royal Family will have to dance to her tune rather than the other way around."
