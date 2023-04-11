Movie Meltdown: Andrew Garfield Accused Of Lashing Out At 'Distracting' Onlookers While Filming In London
Andrew Garfield allegedly went off on fans watching him film a rom-com costarring Florence Pugh on the streets of London, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An anonymous source said that cameras were rolling outside a block of flats on April 10 when Garfield became upset that onlookers started gazing down from their windows.
"My bf and flatmates were looking through their second story window & AG saw them watching," the insider told gossip site DeuxMoi, claiming that's when the Spiderman actor cut the scene and allegedly motioned for the residents to open the window.
It was alleged he then started yelling at them, "saying how disrespectful it was for them to be distracting him by looking out of their own living room window??"
The source added a soundless video showing Andrew seemingly walking towards the row of flats with a camera crew set up just feet behind him for the upcoming flick, We Live In Time, which has been described as a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story" per Variety.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Garfield for comment.
Prior to filming, Pugh confirmed she and Garfield would share the big screen together during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"We are doing a movie together… don't worry that's not a lie. We are doing a movie together," said the Don't Worry Darling starlet, revealing they hit it off right away. "I met him the day before in rehearsals and we instantly got along and I was taking the p--- out of him and he loved it and he was taking the p--- out of me and I loved it. It was great!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although they play onscreen lovers, Garfield and Pugh are both single.
He and Alyssa Miller split in 2022 after less than a year of dating, while the Black Widow star called it quits with boyfriend Zach Braff that summer. She and her former flame dated from 2019 to August 2022.