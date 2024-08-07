Britney Spears' Estranged Sons 'Forgive' Grandfather Jamie Spears Years After Restraining Order Scandal — As Singer Struggles to Reconcile With Her Boys
Britney Spears' estranged sons are mending fences with family!
Years after the pop star and ex-husband Kevin Federline accused Jamie Spears of laying his hands on son Sean Preston, now 18, resulting in a multi-year restraining order, both Sean Preston and his brother Jayden are "in communication" with the 72-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared: “The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the initial incident occurred on August 24, 2019, when Jamie, 72, allegedly broke down a door and took hold of Sean Preston, now 18, and "shook him."
Although the minor had no visible injuries from the alleged altercation, a source previously claimed Jamie did not oppose the restraining order that banned him from contacting his grandkids.
At the time, the former backup dancer's lawyer revealed: “It was not Kevin’s desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted. The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place.”
However, in a statement published by Page Six on Tuesday, the attorney confirmed there was no longer any "restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie".
- Britney Spears ‘Battling to Find Justin Timberlake Star for Her Biopic’: Actors ‘Will Run Scared As He Has Too Much Hollywood Clout’
- Britney Spears Lands 8-Figure Deal With Universal Pictures for Biopic of Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’... With 'Wicked' Director Jon. M Chu Attached!
- Britney Spears Reunites With Felon Ex Paul Soliz... Weeks After Declaring She Was ‘Single as F---’
This isn't the first time the boys have expressed empathy and affection for their grandfather. In a 2022 interview for 60 Minutes Australia, Jayden, now 17, claimed he believed his grandpa truly "cares about" his estranged mom.
He shared: "He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter's dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing."
That same year, he also emphasized his love for his Uncle Bryan and his "Memow" Lynne.
Jayden stated: "They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
This is amid Britney's own desperate attempts to rekindle a relationship with her boys after years of estrangement.
Following her breakup from her felon ex-boyfriend, Paul Soliz, an insider said: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."
While they've reportedly been in communication, earlier this year, an insider claimed "there's no evidence things have gotten better" just yet.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.