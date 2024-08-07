Britney Spears' Estranged Sons 'Forgive' Grandfather Jamie Spears Years After Restraining Order Scandal — As Singer Struggles to Reconcile With Her Boys

This isn't the first time the boys have expressed empathy and affection for their grandfather. In a 2022 interview for 60 Minutes Australia, Jayden, now 17, claimed he believed his grandpa truly "cares about" his estranged mom.

He shared: "He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter's dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing."

That same year, he also emphasized his love for his Uncle Bryan and his "Memow" Lynne.

Jayden stated: "They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."

