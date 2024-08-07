Dolly Parton Trolled Over Lisp Linked to Dentures — But Pals Say She’s Sticking With ‘Dazzling Smile’ at All Costs
Dolly Parton was ruthlessly teased by fans for how she's pronouncing her words, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com it’s due to her years of obsessive dental work.
The 78-year-old hitmaker was noticeably lisping in a video posted to X at the end of June as she told everybody about her recent discovery she had some Welsh ancestry – or “Welsth” as she pronounced the word.
Eyebrows were also raised when the Jolene singer appeared to say “ancethstry” instead of ancestry and “sthreaming” instead of streaming.
The video was reposted by Parton from actor Ryan Reynolds, who together with fellow actor Rob McElhenny created an original docu-series covering their purchase of Wrexham Football Club in Wales. The Hulu series is called Welcome to Wrexham.
After watching the video, fickle fans posted this isn't the first time people have noticed Parton having difficulty talking through her pearly whites.
One critic sniped: “Guess y'all didn't hear Dolly Parton talk lately. With her new dentures, she lisps really bad. But you guys still talking about how sexy she is.”
Another wondered if her way of talking is new, asking: “Did Dolly get dentures or implants as she looks a bit different and talks different in those new commercials.”
Meanwhile, our insider shared: “Dolly has had every part of her body worked on and surgically altered in some way, and that includes her teeth.”
The tipster added: “Word is, she's had so many veneers and crowns put in her mouth that she has a little lisp. It's not something she means to do, but some words come out funny.”
And the situation appears to have become more noticeable lately.
The source said: “Her fans are talking about it online and making fun of it, saying she sounds like Sean Connery, who didn't really have a lisp, just a heavy Scottish accent.”
“Dolly doesn't let it bother her. People will say what they like. She'd rather have a dazzling smile with a slight lisp than plain-looking choppers.”
Meanwhile, Parton is busy promoting her new cookbook.
On Instagram she posted read: “Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook! I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know. If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen. #GoodLookinCookin hits bookstores September 17th!”
