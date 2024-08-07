Dolly Parton Trolled Over Lisp Linked to Dentures — But Pals Say She’s Sticking With ‘Dazzling Smile’ at All Costs

Dolly Parton was ruthlessly teased by fans for how she's pronouncing her words, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com it’s due to her years of obsessive dental work.

The 78-year-old hitmaker was noticeably lisping in a video posted to X at the end of June as she told everybody about her recent discovery she had some Welsh ancestry – or “Welsth” as she pronounced the word.

Eyebrows were also raised when the Jolene singer appeared to say “ancethstry” instead of ancestry and “sthreaming” instead of streaming.