Britney Spears Spotted With Felon Ex Paul Soliz on Malibu Outing... Weeks After Declaring She Was 'Single as F---'
Britney Spears reunited with her felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz for a Malibu outing after confirming she was "single as f---" on the heels of their breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop star, 42, was spotted dining at Soho House with Soliz, 37, her former housekeeper and handyman whom she dated for less than a year. Spears' reportedly told her friends she broke things off with Soliz after seeing his "true colors" and feeling like he was using her for clout.
She also supposedly "saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad", which was "a major turnoff for her".
The insiders claimed Britney had cut Paul off and told her security team he was no longer welcome in her home. The Toxic singer later seemed to bask in being newly single as she declared she was swearing off men for good, writing in a July 7 social media post: "Single as f---!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"
But just weeks later, she could be seen out and about with Soliz on Tuesday in photos shared by Daily Mail. which said they appeared to share a meal together at the exclusive beachside club. Britney wore a purple patterned blouse and white shorts, topping off her 'fit with a floppy hat. She looked stern compared to Paul, who smiled as he sported a plaid button-down over a white T-shirt and jeans.
After a stroll, the pair reportedly got into Britney's Mercedes SUV, with Paul in the driver's seat.
The outlet had previously spoken to insiders who said Britney had been afraid her relationship with Paul may jeopardize her ongoing efforts to reconcile with the estranged sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It has reportedly been years since the singer has spent time with Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, in person.
A source said: "She chose her children and her well-being over Paul. They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated."
"He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this. But she has contact with her children again and this is what is most important to her. This has made her feel whole again and she realized that in their absence she was seeking something or someone to fill the void but no one can."
- Halsey ‘Nearly Lost Life’ as Singer Secretly Battled Lupus and Rare Cell Disorder
- Britney Spears Deletes Post After She Threatens to Sue Pop Star Halsey Over ‘Lucky’ Music Video: ‘That Was Not Me on My Phone’
- Britney Spears ‘Reaching Out’ to Estranged Sons After Ditching Felon Boyfriend – Last Spoke to Teens on Mother's Day: Sources
The tipster said Britney "knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself."
Paul has a criminal history that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022. He has also been accused of "neglecting" his 10 children.
Britney and Paul became romantically linked after her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year.
Although Britney reportedly distanced herself from Paul upon finding out about his rap sheet, they wound up reuniting weeks later — only to spark concerns when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. following an argument in their room.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.