Britney Spears Spotted With Felon Ex Paul Soliz on Malibu Outing... Weeks After Declaring She Was 'Single as F---'

Britney Spears reunited with her felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz for a Malibu outing after confirming she was "single as f---" on the heels of their breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pop star, 42, was spotted dining at Soho House with Soliz, 37, her former housekeeper and handyman whom she dated for less than a year. Spears' reportedly told her friends she broke things off with Soliz after seeing his "true colors" and feeling like he was using her for clout.

She also supposedly "saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad", which was "a major turnoff for her".