Britney Spears ‘Battling to Find Justin Timberlake Star for Her Biopic’: Actors ‘Will Run Scared As He Has Too Much Hollywood Clout’
She used her memoir to blast the singer over her abortion and accused him of cheating.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal Britney Spears’ warts-and-all revelations seems to have landed her in a tough spot when it comes to finding a big-name actor willing to play her former lover Justin Timberlake in the upcoming biopic based on her autobiography.
A source told us: “Britney has her pick of singers and actresses who want to play her in her movie – from Sydney Sweeney to Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa.
“But she’s already realizing she is going to struggle to sign an actor willing to play Justin Timberlake.
“Britney is very involved in casting and is more concerned about who will play Justin than who will play her.
“This biopic is not going to shy away from their ugly bust-up and the nitty-gritty of their relationship.
“Justin carries a lot of clout in Hollywood in acting and music, so any actor who takes this on know they are going to have to bump into at some point – and that could get ugly.”
The insider added Justin, 43, is “highly unlikely” to give any actor signed up to play him access to his life as he “will want nothing to do with it”.
Universal has picked up the rights to 42-year-old Britney’s tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, which will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon Chu, 44.
Brit will be working with 67-year-old Marc Platt on the biopic – the producer behind the Legally Blonde franchise starring Reese Witherspoon.
She announced on X: “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”
Britney’s fans were stunned when her book revealed she got an abortion while dating Justin from 1999 to 2002.
The Toxic singer – whose knife-dancing antics on social media since her divorce from 30-year-old Sam Asghari have sparked fears for her mental health – told in the autobiography: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”
Britney also used her book to accuse Justin – who is fighting the fallout from his recent DWI arrest and is settled with actress wife Jessica Biel, 42, and their two kids – of secretly bedding two celebs behind her back.
One of the famous faces is said to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.
It was widely rumored Justin and Nicole, now 49, had an affair after they were photographed slipping into the St Martins Lane Hotel, West London, where he was staying after a night out.
