Britney Spears Lands 8-Figure Deal With Universal Pictures for Biopic of Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’... With 'Wicked' Director Jon. M Chu Attached!

Spears was represented in the Universal deal by Hudson Management and CAA. The deal, which includes the rights to Spears’ music catalog, is billed at eight figures, according to The Ankler, which broke the news.

The outlet also noted multiple Hollywood studios and production companies had been bidding for the rights. Among them were the major studios including Sony, Warner Brothers and Fox. Streaming services Disney and Netflix also tried to land the deal.

Celebrity producers who bid on the book, include Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.