Britney Spears Spends Quality Time With Felon Ex Paul Soliz's Kids at Trampoline Park — After Slamming Him in Deleted Post!

Britney Spears was spotted at Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

Britney Spears let loose at a trampoline park... but she was joined by her ex's kids!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer was spotted bouncing to her heart's content at Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Thursday, August 9, accompanied by three of her felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz's children.

britney spears date ex paul soliz kids trampoline park
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears took three of ex Paul Soliz's kids to the trampoline park.

The Princess of Pop sported a short-sleeved, coral-colored top, white shorts and the bright orange grippy socks given to guests to wear at the popular trampoline park. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Spears was spotted holding the hand of a young child in one snippet of a video obtained by TMZ. Another moment captured the award-winning artist daring to try the zipline!

britney spears date ex paul soliz kids trampoline park
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has two children of her own with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This latest outing only seems to confirm Spears and Soliz have rekindled their rollercoaster romance. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, she seemingly called it quits with the former handyman in early July when she went on a scathing rant on Instagram.

Without directly naming Soliz, she wrote: “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ???? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

britney spears date ex paul soliz kids trampoline park
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears declared she was 'single as f---' in July.

She also shared an image that read: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold."

While it was initially captioned with the words, "Single as f---!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!", she later deleted the caption.

britney spears date ex paul soliz kids trampoline park
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was photographed sitting outside of a hotel wrapped in a blanket after a reported argument with Paul Soliz earlier this year.

It seems Spears and Soliz's relationship has never been smooth sailing. Earlier this year, hotel guests at the Chateau Marmont called emergency services after the exes reportedly got into an argument.

The Lucky artist was later photographed outside of the hotel, barefoot and wrapped in a blanket. At the time, it was rumored guests were worried she was having a mental breakdown. However, Spears later set the record straight on Instagram.

She wrote: "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! ... I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naïve in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"

