Pothead Pete! Tormented Comic Davidson Sparks Fears His Sobriety Is Going Up in Smoke After Confessing: ‘I Just Can’t Give Up Weed!’

Pothead Pete Davidson can joke all he wants about his past drug problems, but his friends worry his sobriety will go up in smoke.

During a recent stand-up gig in Atlantic City, Davidson admitted: “I can't quit [weed] yet. I did coke and ketamine and f------ all the pills. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer.”

The 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum has been to rehab seven times. For that reason, an insider says his dependence on marijuana is “no laughing matter” for his pals, who worry he's only making his life “harder” by getting stoned all the time.