Pothead Pete! Tormented Comic Davidson Sparks Fears His Sobriety Is Going Up in Smoke After Confessing: ‘I Just Can’t Give Up Weed!’
Pothead Pete Davidson can joke all he wants about his past drug problems, but his friends worry his sobriety will go up in smoke.
During a recent stand-up gig in Atlantic City, Davidson admitted: “I can't quit [weed] yet. I did coke and ketamine and f------ all the pills. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer.”
The 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum has been to rehab seven times. For that reason, an insider says his dependence on marijuana is “no laughing matter” for his pals, who worry he's only making his life “harder” by getting stoned all the time.
Added the source: “Pete’s admitted he’s an addictive personality. And anyone who’s hung out with him knows that when he smokes, he overanalyzes things and conjures up all kinds of dark thoughts.
“The fear is it could bring on temptation and other vices.”
The Suicide Squad star previously revealed he used to take ketamine – the dissociative drug that caused Matthew Perry's death last year — as an anesthetic every day for four years.
The funny guy certainly has some issues. He lost his firefighter father in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, suffers from PTSD and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at age 23.
The source continued: “Pete says he can’t handle life without getting a little numb, and in his view, weed is a lot less dangerous than other options. But he relies on it way too much.”
Davidson reportedly checked himself into a rehab facility again at the beginning of August for mental health treatment. As a result, Davidson’s fellow SNL co-start Colin Jost, will replace him at a comedy show at the Rochester Fringe Festival in September.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Davidson blindsided his mentor and biggest supporter Lorne Michaels earlier this year by abruptly dropping out of Bupkis season two just before the hit show was scheduled to start shooting.
He apparently did not inform Michaels nor Michaels’ studio, Broadway Video, of the decision.
Before abruptly pulling out of the project, Davidson told the Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family.”
He added: “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.
“Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.”
